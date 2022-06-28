Targeting Russia’s War Machine, Sanctions Evaders, Military Units Credibly Implicated in Human Rights Abuses, and Russian Federation Officials Involved in Suppression of Dissent

The Department of State is taking additional steps to impose severe costs on the Government of the Russian Federation and promote accountability for its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Imposing Visa Restrictions

The Department of State is announcing a series of actions to promote accountability for actions by Russian Federation officials and others that violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including those implicated in abuses perpetrated in Zaporizhzhia and Mariupol, as well as actions to suppress dissent in Russia, to include:

Action to impose visa restrictions on 511 officers of the Russian Federation military, including officers operating in the Zaporizhzhia and Mariupol areas, pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to those who are believed to have supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine.

Action to impose visa restrictions on 18 Russian Federation nationals pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to current and former Russian Federation officials believed to be involved in suppressing dissent in Russia and abroad and their family members.

Targeting Russia-Installed Political Leaders

The Department of State is designating Halyna Danylchenko, the illegitimate Russia-installed “mayor” of Melitopol, pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. Danylchenko was installed by Russia following the kidnapping of the democratically elected mayor of Melitopol.

Targeting Russia’s Defense Establishment

Today, as part of its latest action to impose severe costs on the Russian Federation’s defense establishment in response to Putin’s war of aggression, the Department of State is designating 45 defense-related entities pursuant to E.O. 14024. Russia’s defense establishment is responsible for Russia’s appalling campaign of violence against the people of Ukraine, which has caused widespread and needless suffering and many hundreds and likely thousands of civilian casualties, including the deaths of children. These actions include the designation of an entity outside of Russia for providing material support to a blocked Russian entity, in this case, one that specializes in procuring items for Russia’s defense industry; Russian Federation military units and a Russian Federation intelligence agency that have been credibly implicated in human rights abuses or violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine; defense-related entities that produce components for Russian Federation weapons systems; and Russian Federation entities that lead Russia’s efforts to export arms in order to generate revenue to fund Russia’s weapon development efforts.

Further, in coordination with the Department of the Treasury’s designation of State Corporation Rostec today, the Department of State is designating 19 members of the Rostec board of directors and nine of their spouses or adult children. Rostec is considered to be the cornerstone of Russia’s defense, industrial, technology, and manufacturing sectors.

The board members are being designated pursuant to Sections 1(a)(iii)(A) of E.O. 14024, for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation:

Vladimir Vladimirovich Artyakov

Sergey Anatolyevich Tsyb

Nikolai Anatolevich Volobuev

Igor Nikolaevich Zaviyalov

Aleksander Yuryevich Nazarov

Dmitry Yuryevich Lelikov

Maksim Vladimirovich Vybornykh

Oleg Nikolaevich Evtushenko

Anatoly Eduardovich Serdyukov

Victor Nikolayevich Kiryanov

Vladimir Zalmanovich Litvin

Yury Nikolayevich Koptev

Natalya Vladimirovna Borisova

Elena Oduliovna Sierra

Pavel Mikhaylovich Osin

Vasily Yuryevich Brovko

Natalya Ivanova Smirnova

Aleksandr Nikolaevich Popov

Nikolay Valentinovich Andrianov

Family members of the board members are being designated pursuant to Section (1)(a)(v) of E.O. 14024, having been a spouse or adult child of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to subsection 1(a)(iii):

Dmitriy Vladimirovich Artyakov

Tatiana Vladimirovna Artyakova

Tatiana Borisovna Kiryanova

Tina Kandelaki

Melaniya Andreyevna Kondrakhina

Leontiy Andreyevich Kondrakhin

Sergey Anatolevich Serdyukov

Natalya Anatolevna Serdyukova

Evgeniya Nikolaevna Vasileva

Underscoring the Risks of Doing Business with Sanctioned Russian Federation Entities or Individuals

On March 3, 2022, the Department of State designated Radioavtomatika pursuant to E.O. 14024 and underscored that Radioavtomatika specializes in procuring foreign items for Russia’s defense industry. Today, the Department of State has designated the Uzbekistan-based Promcomplektlogistic Private Company, which has actively supported Radioavtomatika in Radioavtomatika’s effort to evade U.S. sanctions since Radioavtomatika’s March 3, 2022, designation. Promcomplektlogistic Private Company’s conduct has included providing electronic components such as microcircuits to Radioavtomatika. Promcomplektlogistic Private Company has been designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(vi)(B) because Promcomplektlogistic Private Company has materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of Radioavtomatika, which is an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024. The designation of Promcomplektlogistic Private Company should serve as a warning to commercial stakeholders worldwide: If you do business with sanctioned entities or individuals, you risk exposure to sanctions. Additionally, Promcomplektlogistic Private Company is being concurrently added to the Department of Commerce’s Entity List.

Promoting Accountability for Russia’s Abuses

The Department of State is designating three Russian Federation military units, the 76th Guards Air Assault Division and its subordinate 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment, as well as the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because these entities operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy.

Multiple, credible reports have documented summary executions and other unlawful killings of civilians, beatings of detained persons, and destruction of civilian property by Russia’s forces in Bucha, Ukraine this year. The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights has indicated that UN staff documented the unlawful killing of dozens of civilians in Bucha.

In March 2022, Russia’s 76th Guards Air Assault Division and its 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment encamped on Bucha, Ukraine’s Yablunska Street, which became an epicenter of violence against civilians and other human rights abuses in Bucha.

Images of dead civilians lining Yablunska street are seared into our global memory and will not be forgotten.

According to credible reports, the 76th Guards Air Assault Division has been directly implicated in violence against unarmed civilians in Bucha, as well as beating detained persons. A soldier of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division has stated his unit was tasked with “clean up” activities and this involved breaking into residential buildings where civilians lived.

Credible reports also indicate that next to a wall of the 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment’s base on Yablunska Street in Bucha, Russia’s forces executed numerous detained Ukrainian citizens. According to credible reports, the 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment has also been directly implicated in the destruction of civilian property such as homes in Bucha.

The 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade also operated in the vicinity of Yablunska Street and other locations in Bucha. The 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade has been described as the “butchers of Bucha.” According to credible reports, while operating in Bucha, this unit killed numerous civilians, detained civilians, beat detained civilians, conducted mock executions of civilians, dismembered civilians including removing parts of their scalps and removing their limbs, burned civilians, and seized and damaged civilian homes and property.

After accounts of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade’s brutality emerged and this unit was accused of war crimes by the Government of Ukraine, the Kremlin responded by issuing a statement – in English – indicating that Russian Federation President Putin had conferred honors upon the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, and Russia’s Ministry of Defense promoted the commanding officer of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and praised this officer’s leadership.

The Department of State has also designated the Russian Federation’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which is a Russian government agency that is a Russian internal security and intelligence service, pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(iv) because the FSB is a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of the Russian Federation. The FSB is also sanctioned under E.O. 13694, as amended, E.O.13382, and Section 224 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

Since the start of Russia’s further, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, credible reports have indicated that the Federal Security Service (FSB) has perpetrated human rights abuses against Ukrainian citizens.

According to credible reports, prior to initiating its further invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia planned a process of “filtration,” wherein Ukrainian citizens would be forcibly relocated to Russia-controlled territory or to Russia itself.

Credible reports indicate that the FSB is centrally involved in the Russian Federation’s filtration process, including its filtration camps. These reports indicate that the FSB runs at least some of the filtration camps and that the FSB has conducted hours-long, harsh interrogations of civilians including interrogations that have involved beating civilians.

Credible accounts indicate that the “filtering” process often involves beating detained Ukrainian citizens, separating the families of Ukrainian citizens, seizing Ukrainian citizens’ passports and other identification documents, depriving detained Ukrainian citizens of food and water for periods of time, and forcibly relocating Ukrainian citizens to remote parts of Russia. Credible reports also indicate that the filtration camps often have very poor sanitation and that Ukrainian citizens have died in such camps because of a lack of medical care. There are reports that Ukrainian citizens have been killed in Russia’s filtration camps. International efforts to verify and document the actual number of Ukrainian civilians affected by forced relocations and filtration camps remain ongoing.

Imposing Costs on Russia’s Defense Sector

The Department of State has also designated numerous defense-related Russian Federation entities. Specifically, the following entities have been designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because these entities operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy:

Joint Stock Company Ryazan State Instrument Making Enterprise is a Russian Federation defense entity that develops and produces airborne avionics for Russia’s combat aircraft.

is a Russian Federation defense entity that develops and produces airborne avionics for Russia’s combat aircraft. Joint Stock Company Production Association Strela is a Russian defense entity involved in developing and producing missiles for Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

is a Russian defense entity involved in developing and producing missiles for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Joint Stock Company Corporation Moscow Institute of Heat Technology is a Russian defense entity that develops missiles for Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

is a Russian defense entity that develops missiles for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Joint Stock Company Ramensky Instrument Engineering Plant is a Russian defense entity that produces navigation systems and other equipment for the Russian Federation military’s fighter aircraft and armed unmanned aerial vehicles.

is a Russian defense entity that produces navigation systems and other equipment for the Russian Federation military’s fighter aircraft and armed unmanned aerial vehicles. Krylov State Scientific Center Federal State Unitary Enterprise is a Russian Federation defense shipping research center that conducts research and development on naval shipping topics, including naval weapons, submarines, and other military naval products.

is a Russian Federation defense shipping research center that conducts research and development on naval shipping topics, including naval weapons, submarines, and other military naval products. Joint Stock Company Shipbuilding Corporation Ak Bars is a Russian defense shipbuilding entity that undertakes activities for Russia’s State Defense Order, including producing missile corvette vessels for Russia’s Navy.

is a Russian defense shipbuilding entity that undertakes activities for Russia’s State Defense Order, including producing missile corvette vessels for Russia’s Navy. Joint Stock Company Research and Production Enterprise Radar MMS is a Russian defense entity that has been involved in developing targeting complexes for Russia’s Ministry of Defense combat aircraft.

is a Russian defense entity that has been involved in developing targeting complexes for Russia’s Ministry of Defense combat aircraft. Joint Stock Company Research Institute Polyus of M.F. Stelmakh is a Russian defense entity that carries out Russia’s State Defense Order, including by making laser systems for Russia’s military and developing other military devices.

is a Russian defense entity that carries out Russia’s State Defense Order, including by making laser systems for Russia’s military and developing other military devices. Joint Stock Company Obninsk Research and Production Enterprise Technologiya named after A. G. Romashin is a Russian defense entity that carries out Russia’s State Defense Order, including by producing items for the Russian Federation military’s fighter aircraft.

is a Russian defense entity that carries out Russia’s State Defense Order, including by producing items for the Russian Federation military’s fighter aircraft. Joint Stock Company Permskiy Zavod Mashinostroitel is a Russian defense entity that develops and produces missiles for Russia’s military.

is a Russian defense entity that develops and produces missiles for Russia’s military. Joint Stock Company Machine-Building Engineering Office Fakel Named After Akademika P. D. Grushina is a Russian Federation defense entity that develops and manufactures missiles for the Russian Federation military’s air defense systems.

is a Russian Federation defense entity that develops and manufactures missiles for the Russian Federation military’s air defense systems. Joint Stock Company North Western Regional Center of Almaz Antey Concern Obukhovsky Plant is a Russian Federation defense entity that designs and manufactures weapons systems and military equipment and is involved in producing Russia’s S-400 air defense missile system.

is a Russian Federation defense entity that designs and manufactures weapons systems and military equipment and is involved in producing Russia’s S-400 air defense missile system. Joint Stock Company Radiozavod is a Russian defense entity that manufacturers control systems for Russia’s Ministry of Defense, including for weapon systems.

is a Russian defense entity that manufacturers control systems for Russia’s Ministry of Defense, including for weapon systems. Joint Stock Company Arzamassky Priborostroitelny Zavod Imeni Plandina is a Russian Federation defense entity that describes itself as a leading enterprise of Russia’s defense industry that manufacturers “special purpose products” and instruments for aircraft.

is a Russian Federation defense entity that describes itself as a leading enterprise of Russia’s defense industry that manufacturers “special purpose products” and instruments for aircraft. JSC All Russian Research Institute of Radio Engineering is a Russian defense science research enterprise that carries out tasks for the Russian State Defense Order, including regarding research related to radars, missiles, and other weapons.

is a Russian defense science research enterprise that carries out tasks for the Russian State Defense Order, including regarding research related to radars, missiles, and other weapons. Moscow Institute of Electromechanics and Automatics JSC is a Russian defense entity that conducts avionics research and development for Russia’s military airplanes.

is a Russian defense entity that conducts avionics research and development for Russia’s military airplanes. Limited Liability Company Nauchno-Proizvodstvennoye Obyedineniye Radiovolna is a Russian defense entity that designs and manufactures radomes for Russia’s defense applications.

is a Russian defense entity that designs and manufactures radomes for Russia’s defense applications. Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant JSC is a Russian defense enterprise that manufacturers defense products, including a helicopter for Russia’s Aerospace Forces.

is a Russian defense enterprise that manufacturers defense products, including a helicopter for Russia’s Aerospace Forces. Joint Stock Company Production Association Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant Named After E.S. Yalamov is a Russian defense entity that develops instruments for Russia’s combat aircraft, helicopters, and naval ships.

is a Russian defense entity that develops instruments for Russia’s combat aircraft, helicopters, and naval ships. Closed Joint-Stock Company Scientific Production Enterprise Topaz is a Russian defense entity that develops and produces hardware and software used for military aircraft of Russia’s Armed Forces.

is a Russian defense entity that develops and produces hardware and software used for military aircraft of Russia’s Armed Forces. Kaluga Research Institute of Radio Engineering JSC is a Russian defense entity that produces electronic warfare systems for Russia’s military aircraft.

is a Russian defense entity that produces electronic warfare systems for Russia’s military aircraft. Aviaavtomatika Named After V. Tarasov JSC is a Russian defense entity that develops equipment for Russia’s military aircraft.

is a Russian defense entity that develops equipment for Russia’s military aircraft. Joint Stock Company Research and Development Enterprise Almaz is a Russian defense entity that develops and produces electronic warfare (electronic countermeasures) equipment as well as other electronic products for Russia’s military systems.

is a Russian defense entity that develops and produces electronic warfare (electronic countermeasures) equipment as well as other electronic products for Russia’s military systems. Joint Stock Company Center of Research and Technology Services Dinamika is a Russian defense entity that designs and manufactures flight simulators for Russia’s military aircrews.

is a Russian defense entity that designs and manufactures flight simulators for Russia’s military aircrews. State Research Institute of Aviation Systems State Research Center of the Russian Federation is a Russian defense scientific center for military aviation research that focuses on military aviation combat systems and aviation weapons.

is a Russian defense scientific center for military aviation research that focuses on military aviation combat systems and aviation weapons. Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation is a Russian Ministry of Defense entity which supervises Russian organizations empowered to carry out foreign trade activities regarding military purpose products.

is a Russian Ministry of Defense entity which supervises Russian organizations empowered to carry out foreign trade activities regarding military purpose products. Joint Stock Company Special Design Bureau Turbina is a Russian defense entity that produces engines for Russia’s armored vehicles, missiles, and artillery systems.

is a Russian defense entity that produces engines for Russia’s armored vehicles, missiles, and artillery systems. Public Joint Stock Company Research and Production Corporation Istok Named After A.I. Shokin is a Russian defense entity that produces electronic warfare systems for Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

is a Russian defense entity that produces electronic warfare systems for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Joint Stock Company State Scientific Research Institute Kristall is a Russian defense entity that produces ammunition and bombs.

is a Russian defense entity that produces ammunition and bombs. Open Joint Stock Company Moscow Machinery Building Plant Avangard is a Russian defense entity that produces missiles for Russia’s S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft systems.

is a Russian defense entity that produces missiles for Russia’s S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft systems. Mariyskiy Machine-Building Plant Open Joint Stock Company is a Russian defense entity that manufacturers Russia’s air defense systems.

is a Russian defense entity that manufacturers Russia’s air defense systems. Open Joint Stock Company Start Scientific and Production Enterprise Named After A. Yaskin is a Russian defense entity that produces and services missiles, including for Russia’s Navy.

is a Russian defense entity that produces and services missiles, including for Russia’s Navy. Open Joint Stock Company Khabarovsk Radio Engineering Plant is a Russian defense entity that specializes in activities related to Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems.

is a Russian defense entity that specializes in activities related to Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems. Joint Stock Company Vyatskoye Mashinostroitelnoye Predpriyatiye Avitek is a Russian defense entity that manufactures missiles and components for Russia’s air defense systems.

is a Russian defense entity that manufactures missiles and components for Russia’s air defense systems. Joint Stock Company All-Russian Research Institute Signal is a Russian defense entity that develops equipment for Russia’s Armed Forces, including combat robots and unmanned ground vehicles.

is a Russian defense entity that develops equipment for Russia’s Armed Forces, including combat robots and unmanned ground vehicles. Joint Stock Company Radiopribor is a Russian defense entity that manufactures and installs electronic warfare systems on Russia’s military aircraft.

is a Russian defense entity that manufactures and installs electronic warfare systems on Russia’s military aircraft. Public Joint Stock Company Vympel Interstate Corporation is a Russian defense entity that is involved in the development of Russia’s missile defense systems.

The following Russian defense-related entities have been designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because they are entities that operate or have operated in the aerospace sector of the Russian Federation economy:

JSC Scientific and Production Association of Electro Mechanic develops items for Russia’s missiles, combat aircraft, and other aerospace systems.

develops items for Russia’s missiles, combat aircraft, and other aerospace systems. Ramenskoye Design Company Joint Stock Company is a Russian integrator and supplier of avionics for Russia’s aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles, including manufacturing heads-up displays for Russia’s fighter aircraft.

The following entity has been re-designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(vii) because it is owned or controlled by, or has acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation and pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(iv) because it is a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of the Russian Federation:

Rosoboroneksport OAO (Rosoboronexport JSC) is Russia’s sole state-controlled intermediary agency for exporting and importing the entire range of military, defense, and dual-use products, technologies, and services. Rosoboronexport pursues the Russian Government’s national policy in the area of military technical cooperation with foreign countries and was previously designated under E.O. 13582.

Sanctions Implications

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited, unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or otherwise exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.