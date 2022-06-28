Submit Release
Lane Restriction This Week on Route 147 SB in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction this week on Route 147 southbound in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

On Thursday, June 30, the contractor will be working on Route 147 southbound  just north of the Ridge Road intersection.  Motorists can expect the right (travel) lane and berm to be closed with traffic being controlled by single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in one day.

Motorists should be alert, watch for slowed or stopped traffic, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

 
MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###


