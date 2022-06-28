Active Sensor Market is Expected to Reach USD 42.33 Bn and Registering a CAGR of 13.40% during Forecast 2029
Various sensors have applications in numerous industry verticals, such as consumer electronic products, IT and telecommunication, and automotive. The continuous technological advancements and adoption has led active sensors to find applications in consumer products.
Global Active Sensor Market was valued at USD 15.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 42.33 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Automotive accounts for the largest industry vertical in the respective market owing to the increased product usage in vehicles to detect mechanical vibrations. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
An active sensor refers to a radar instrument that is utilized for measuring signals transmitted by the sensor that were refracted, reflected, and scattered by the Earth's surface.
Major Market Competitors/Players
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
TE Connectivity (Switzerland)
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)
NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Microchip Technology Inc. (US)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
ROHM Co. LTD. (Japan)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan)
TDK Corporation. (Japan)
KIONIX, Inc. (US)
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH (Germany)
Sensonor (Norway)
Segmentation : Global Active Sensor Market
The active sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, embedded sensor, function, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Ultrasonic Sensor
Microwave Sensor
Tomographic Sensor
Embedded Sensor
MEMS Accelerometer
MEMS Gyroscope
MEMS Magnetometer
Sensor Combos
Function
Fully−Automatic
Semi−Automatic
Application
Consumer Electronics
Smartphones
Tablets
Gaming Consoles
Gaming AR and VR Applications
Wearable Devices
Others
Automotive Application
Airbag Deployment System
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Suspension and Levelling
Vibration Monitoring
Electronic Stability Control
Industrial Application
Fire Alarms and Smoke Detectors
Lighting Controls (Outdoor/Indoor)
Service Robotics
Automation
Others
Healthcare
Commercial
Residential
Aerospace and Defence
Weather and Atmosphere Monitoring
Earth Observation and Mapping
Astronomical and Planetary Exploration
Communication
Navigation
Air Navigation
Sea Navigation
Land Navigation
Others
End Use
Mining
Engineering and Construction
Defence and Security
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Tourism
Military
Agriculture
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Active Sensor Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Active Sensor Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Active Sensor Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
