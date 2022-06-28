Bainbridge Health and Purdue University Collaborate to Advance the Infusion Pump Industry
Collaboration will form the leading infusion pump management platform and community in the United States
Partnering with Bainbridge is the next step in the evolution of the REMEDI program, building upon the Regenstrief Center’s vision and success towards improving medication safety.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Bainbridge Health and Purdue University announced a strategic collaboration to standardize infusion data management for the health-system, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.
Through the agreement, Bainbridge Health will assume Purdue University’s REMEDI CatalyzeCare application into Bainbridge’s Med O.S.® infusion management platform, forming the largest infusion network in the industry. REMEDI is Purdue’s evidence-based community of practice for medical device informatics aimed at patient safety and medication quality. Together the two organizations serve hundreds of hospitals across three countries. Highlights of the agreement include:
● Bainbridge Health will assume the REMEDI CatalyzeCare application into Bainbridge’s Med O.S.® data science platform, forming the first standard for infusion data management in the industry.
● Bainbridge will collaborate closely with Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering to develop advanced capabilities leveraging Regenstrief’s unique resources in computing, advanced statistics and artificial intelligence.
● The organizations will partner on novel research to accelerate the speed and quality of academic research and contribute to the clinical evidence base.
● The organizations will provide insights to device manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and 503(b) compounders to standardize medication concentrations and dispense volumes to address ongoing supply chain constraints and bolster forecasting and production planning.
● The organizations will spearhead the development of industry standards, including common definitions used in infusion data analysis.
“Innovation requires partnership and collaboration. No single entity has all the resources and capabilities to truly usher in the next wave of innovation. We have long been admirers of the infusion community Dr. Dan Degnan and his team at Purdue have spearheaded over the years, and we are incredibly honored to continue their tradition,” said Joseph Kaupp, CEO of Bainbridge Health.
Pavlos Vlachos, director of the Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering said, “Partnering with Bainbridge is the next step in the evolution of the REMEDI program, building upon the Regenstrief Center’s vision and success towards improving medication safety. University-industry partnerships such as this are excellent vehicles to translate advanced technological solutions and innovations from the academic ecosystem into medical practice, to serve the community and help improve patient outcomes.”
Medication errors remain a leading cause of patient harm in the hospital setting, with more than 50% of administration errors leading to injury at the administration phase [1]. A recent ISMP survey found that while most clinicians believe the analysis of infusion pump data is important for quality and safety improvement, nearly 80% of respondents felt their organizations do not have the time, tools and resources to extract meaningful insights from infusion pump data [2].
To learn more about this collaboration please visit https://www.bainbridgehealth.com/purdue-collaboration or email info@bainbridgehealth.com.
*About Bainbridge Health
Developed in collaboration with adult and pediatric health systems, Bainbridge Health unlocks the full value of data from infusion pumps to improve safety, drive standardization, and scale scarce clinical resources. Bainbridge Health's Med O.S.® data science platform, hands-on clinical service team, and leading network of health systems catalyze hard-to-manage data into actionable insights and interventions while significantly reducing the "data clerking" burden on clinicians. To learn more, please visit bainbridgehealth.com or email us at info@bainbridgehealth.com.
*About Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering
Purdue University’s Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering is dedicated to the creation, verification and delivery of innovative solutions to health problems and health care problems. It is designed to accomplish key missions within four areas:
• Health Systems. Improve health care delivery and patient outcomes by deploying sustainable solutions in health systems.
• Population Health and Health Equity. Translate discovery and innovation into real-world solutions to improve population health and address the root causes of health inequities through meaningful community engagement.
• Health Data Science. Harness the power of health and health care data via Purdue’s strengths in computer science, statistics and mathematics.
• Health Education and Communication. Break down communication boundaries to translate innovative health care solutions.
To learn more, please visit the Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering at www.purdue.edu/research/rche
*About Purdue University
Purdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked in each of the last four years as one of the 10 Most Innovative universities in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, Purdue delivers world-changing research and discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at https://stories.purdue.edu
