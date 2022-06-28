Companies In The Lawful Interception Market Are Adopting AI, Machine Learning, And Blockchain Technologies For Cyber Defense As Per The Business Research Company's Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers lawful interception market size, lawful interception market forecasts, major lawful interception companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the lawful interception market, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and blockchain technologies for cyber defense is a key trend in the lawful interception market. Lawful interception providers integrate AI and machine learning principles into their solutions to tackle crucial hyper-connected workplace risks with quicker identification, prevention, and responsive capabilities. Advances in technology, such as AI and machine learning, turn the tables on cybercrime. For example, Equifax experienced cyber-attacks which resulted in the loss of sensitive information from more than 140 million American customers. The stolen information included names, addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, and driver's license numbers. Cybersecurity specialists are therefore leveraging AI and machine learning technology to resolve the emerging cyber threats facing individuals, companies, and governments. According to a recent Research and Markets study, the demand for artificial intelligence in cyber security is expected to reach $38.2 billion by 2026.



The global lawful interception market size is expected to grow from $2.96 billion in 2021 to $3.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.64%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global lawful interception market share is expected to reach $7.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.84%.

The increasing number of cybercrimes is expected to propel the growth of the lawful interception market. Cybercrimes are defined as the increasing number of cyber-attacks through various social media platforms, the internet, and hacking software. The increased cybercrimes are responsible for the growth of lawful interceptions as they are a key tool for identifying crimes. As per the Internet Crime Report 2021, published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the U.S., there were approximately 791,790 complaints of suspected internet crime—an increase of more than 300,000 complaints from 2019. For instance, in 2021, Tessian Research, a data loss prevention (DLP) on email company, found that employees received an average of 14 malicious emails per year. Phishing is the most popular type of cybercrime in which criminals seek to gain sensitive information by sending phone emails or messages. Therefore, increasing cybercrimes drive the lawful interception market.

Major players in the lawful interception market are Utimaco, Vocal Technologies, AQSACOM, Verint, BAE Systems, SS8 Networks, Signalogic, IPS S.P.A, Tracespan, Accuris Networks, EVE Compliancy Solutions, Squire Technologies, Incognito Software, Incognito Software, Net Optics, and Ixia.

The global lawful interception market analysis is segmented by device into mediation devices, routers, intercept access point (IAP), gateways, switches, management servers, others; by network technology into Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN), others; by communication content into voice communication, video, text messaging, facsimile, digital pictures, file transfer; by end user into lawful enforcement agencies, government.

North America was the largest region in the lawful interception market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lawful interception industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide lawful interception market overviews, lawful interception market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, lawful interception market segments and geographies, lawful interception market trends, lawful interception market drivers, lawful interception market restraints, lawful interception market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

