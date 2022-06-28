CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations and Sets to Revolutionize the Machine-Building Industry

CoreTigo CNC Machine Application CoreTigo Logo TigoBridge

Following its success in international industrial markets, CoreTigo expands into North America with the launch of its new USA-based entity and office.

IO-Link Wireless is a gamechanger that enables machines to automate what was once impossible to automate.” — Reid Schook

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreTigo, the solution provider for industrial machine builders and equipment manufacturers continues expanding, most recently into North America. Its high-end IO-Link Wireless industrial automation communication enables faster and more flexible manufacturing. With the vision of transformation from mass production to mass customization, CoreTigo’s mission is to enable ultimate production line flexibility and adaptivity, while increasing throughput.

Its solution is comprised of several layers, descending from the Software level, where it provides the ability to configure, analyze and optimize production lines, all the way down to the very basic factory level – where it enables communication, control, and data for high-speed automation on the machine. With its wide portfolio of IO-Link Wireless devices, CoreTigo enables machine builders to both create machines with embedded wireless transmission and retrofit legacy machines easily and seamlessly.

While machine builders and system integrators report that attempts to utilize and implement commercial wireless protocols into industrial applications, have failed time and again, IO-Link Wireless provides a completely new level of capability. With its robust specification, high reliability, and ultra-low latency (5msec), IO-Link Wireless ensures cable-grade connectivity even on machine parts rotating thousands of times per minute or pallets moving at several m/sec, all while withstanding extreme factory conditions of heat, cold, humidity, vibration, and electrical interference.

Mass Customization: When Flexibility and Agility are no Longer Tradeoffs

With the Consumer Products and eCommerce trends to produce a large variety of products at a high capacity and in smaller lot sizes, a new solution was in order. Suppliers have been struggling to meet the need for mass customization on the one hand and increasing capacity on the other. Due to the traditional tradeoff between high flexibility and high throughput production lines, this has always been a conflict.

With IO-Link Wireless, CoreTigo has solved this by introducing a Hardware-enabled SaaS solution that creates faster and more flexible industrial automation. The solution is comprised of real-time edge control units along with unique breakthrough connectivity technology that enables machines and production lines to transition to a flexible distributed control architecture.

Read more on Rockwell Automation’s Customer Success Spotlight, featuring CoreTigo.

Catering to the needs of the American market

CoreTigo enters the American manufacturing market at a significant juncture. While American sentiment is to keep manufacturing lines within the boundaries of the USA, the younger generation of workers wish to engage in the more intelligent aspects of manufacturing, rather than tedious labor. IO-Link Wireless provides a significant capability to unbind the machines as well as the manufacturing personnel, enabling industrial automation to take another incremental step forward.

To best support the American market, CoreTigo Inc. was formed, and an office established in Grand Rapids Michigan, alongside the Grand River, and is led by President Reid Schook. Schook is a former Rockwell Automation executive with over 35 years of experience in the factory automation market. He has served in numerous leadership roles at Rockwell, including Sensing & Connectivity Business Director, Connected Enterprise Consulting Director, and Manufacturing & Assembly OEM Segment Business Manager. Schook is building a dedicated team and Distribution network to ensure customer success with CoreTigo Industrial wireless solutions in the North America market.

An Industry Match

Aligning with market needs, CoreTigo Inc. is already a registered member in industry associations, including PI North America, the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), and more. CoreTigo is also a Rockwell Automation Technology Partner – offering products and services to Rockwell’s vast ecosystem members. On the technology side, CoreTigo’s products are compatible with Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, OPC UA, and more, as well as being ODVA certificated.

CoreTigo is backed by strategic investors such as Qualcomm Ventures, Verizon Ventures, and Lenovo, along with financial VCs such as Magma VC (Israel) and Sierra Ventures (USA). Growing its sales 3 times year over year, CoreTigo raised $28M in two rounds. Its advisory board is comprised of former senior executive leaders from leading industrial companies such as Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Siemens who bring a wealth of domain expertise and experience.

CoreTigo will be showcasing its advanced technology and solutions for various industries in a series of events throughout 2022, including the Rockwell Automation Fair, November 10-11, 2022.

To learn more about what IO-Link Wireless can do for your machinery, contact Reid Schook at rschook@coretigo.com or +1 616 644 6749.

About IO-Link Wireless

IO-Link Wireless is a deterministic, low latency (5 msec), highly reliable and scalable universal wireless communication protocol. Based on the IO-Link IEC 61131-9 standard, it is designed specifically for factory automation, coexisting with other networks - both wired and wireless.

About CoreTigo

CoreTigo enables faster and more flexible manufacturing by providing high-performance machine digitalization, wireless connectivity and edge solutions for machine builders, system integrators and industrial equipment manufacturers. CoreTigo’s products enable the design and retrofit of machines and production lines that were not possible before. These solutions increase flexibility, adaptivity and modularity, resulting in cost effectiveness, increased productivity and downtime reduction. Embraced by industrial leaders, CoreTigo’s solutions are based on the IO-Link Wireless global standard, which is fit for harsh factory environments and motion control applications, providing the most reliable wireless connectivity for millions of sensors, actuators and industrial devices worldwide.

