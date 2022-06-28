Amtrak, CTDOT and MassDOT to Restore Weekday Amtrak Hartford Line Service 

HARTFORD, CT — In coordination with state partners at the Connecticut and Massachusetts Departments of Transportation, beginning Monday, April 25, Amtrak is restoring service of Amtrak Hartford Line Service trains (operating between New Haven, CT and Springfield, MA via Hartford, CT) in response to anticipated increased demand. Seven total trains will return, including two weekday trains, one Saturday train and four Sunday trains. This restores all Amtrak Hartford Line trains to pre-pandemic (before March 2020) levels.

"With the help of our partners at CTDOT and MassDOT, Amtrak is proud to restore service levels of the Amtrak Hartford Line," said Amtrak President and CEO Stephen Gardner. "Whether you're traveling for work or leisure, residents and visitors now have more options for exploring New England, visiting friends and family and having a more productive and sustainable commute."

"We are thankful for the partnership with Amtrak and Massachusetts DOT. The Hartford Line's restoration of most services to pre-pandemic levels means additional trains and more travel options for riders between New Haven and Springfield, Mass.," said CTDOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. "Service levels are increasing because ridership is also increasing. People are returning to work, traveling for pleasure, and using the trains to get to where they need to be.

"We appreciate the partnership with Amtrak and Connecticut DOT to increase capacity on the Amtrak Hartford Line since members of the public are once again traveling more frequently for business and pleasure," said Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. "This additionalAmtrak Hartford Line service between New Haven and Springfield offers more convenient travel times, encourages people to leave their cars at home, and will support the economic recovery of communities along the corridor."

Currently, Amtrak is operating 14 weekday frequencies between New Haven and Springfield between Monday and Thursday, 13 on Friday, eight on Saturdays, and 11 on Sundays. In addition, there are four weekday frequencies between Greenfield and Springfield, and two frequencies each on Saturday and Sunday. Once the new schedule begins, 29 weekday frequencies will be offered each day between New Haven and Springfield, with nine available on Saturdays and 12 on Sundays.

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

