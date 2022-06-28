Gov. Justice, WVDED announce German packaging manufacturer Papier-Mettler acquires industrial building in Moorefield

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) today announced that Papier-Mettler, a German packaging manufacturer, has acquired an industrial building in Moorefield, WV, and will invest $48 million and create up to 100 new jobs in the area. The industrial space, acquired in May, is the first Papier-Mettler production plant in the United States.

“The investment Papier-Mettler is making in our great state is truly amazing. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you’ll never find more dedicated, hardworking, and productive employees than those in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I am beyond excited that this $48 million investment will create up to 100 jobs for West Virginians. This is just another announcement proving that we’ve got the right people and the right business-friendly environment in West Virginia. I couldn’t be happier that all kinds of world-class businesses like Papier-Mettler are setting up shop or expanding operations in West Virginia. Our rocket ship ride that I promised is continuing everyday and all West Virginians should be incredibly proud.”

Papier-Mettler is the market leader for service packaging made from paper and plastic and one of the leading manufacturers of flexible packaging in Europe. The family-owned business has stood for innovation, vitality, and reliability since 1957. Papier-Mettler employs around 5,000 people in 16 countries and already operates a sales office in Raynham, MA.

“We are so excited to welcome this German packaging recycling and packaging manufacturing company to our great state and are happy they said Yes to West Virginia,” said WVDED Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “This sustainable packing company is a great asset to our community, and their $48 million investment will benefit our economy.”

In addition to paper and plastic packaging, Papier-Mettler offers other sustainable packaging solutions, including those made from recycled or renewable raw materials. When it comes to sustainable packaging alternatives, Papier-Mettler has been a pioneer in the industry for years.

“The USA is one of the largest growth markets for Papier-Mettler. That’s why we want to focus our energy on US expansion. We are convinced that the new location will not only create numerous advantages for us, but also for the local economy as well as the job market,” says Michael Mettler, CEO.

The proximity to the Port of Baltimore, as well as its planned infrastructure, makes Moorefield a strategic, sustainable location. In the coming months, further steps and strategies will be determined to move the project forward.

“The addition of Papier-Mettler to our community is a huge one. We can’t wait to see all the good that comes from having this great business here,” said Hardy County Commission President David Fansler. “The creation of new jobs in our community is something that we strive for, and we’re excited that Papier-Mettler has chosen Hardy County as a place they’d like to invest in and do business.”

As a constant investor in high-tech standards, Papier-Mettler challenges and encourages its employees and relies on long-term relationships. With the acquisition of the new location, the family business continues to grow and will offer its customer base in the US extended services.

