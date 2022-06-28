Gov. Doug Burgum has issued a proclamation declaring June 23 as Legal Assistant / Paralegal Day. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford presented the proclamation to officials of the Western Dakota Association of Legal Assistants on June 27.
Pictured are Ashley Miller, CP (WDALA Region III Director); Melissa Hamilton, ACP (NALA President); Alice Johnson, ACP (WDALA President); Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford; Anna Heinen (WDALA Treasurer); Josie Schaefer (WDALA Region IV Director); and Melissa Klimpel, ACP (NALA PDC Chair).
Download the Legal Assistant / Paralegal Day proclamation.
You just read:
Governor issues proclamation honoring legal assistants and paralegals
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.