Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market to Witness Highest CAGR Growth of 10.70% By 2029
Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines are manufacturing equipment that is equipped with a microprocessor or a computer acting as a controller.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market report shows what are the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are taking place by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. Moreover, this market report includes momentous data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. A comprehensive market study and analysis of trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics underlined in the reliable Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market report assists businesses in drawing the strategies about sales, marketing, advertising, and promotion.
Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market report, all the necessities and requirements of the businesses have been considered with which they can achieve successful business growth. This industry research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market research document comprises of the major market insights that takes the business to the next level of success and growth. A study on market overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges.
Inclusive Insight: Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market
Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market was valued at USD 64.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 154.02 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Lathe Machines” accounts for the largest type segment in the respective market owing to the high demand for CNC lathe machines from the automotive sector to manufacturer customized parts. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Market Definition
Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines are manufacturing equipment that is equipped with a microprocessor or a computer acting as a controller of that particular machinery. The particular manufacturing instructions are directly inserted in the controlling processor which consists of the different pre-defined programs of manufacturing. The tools equipped with the machinery are lathe, milling, drilling and various others.
Market Segments Covered:
By Type
• Lathe Machines,
• Milling Machines,
• Laser Machines,
• Grinding Machines,
• Welding Machines,
• Winding Machines, Others
Application
• Machinery Manufacturing,
• Automobiles,
• Electronics,
• Healthcare,
• Aerospace and Defense
End-Use
• Automotive,
• Aerospace and Defense,
• Construction Equipment,
• Power and Energy,
• Industrial, Others
By Regions:
* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)
* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)
* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)
* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
We provide a detailed analysis of key players operating in the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market:
• AMADA MACHINERY CO., LTD.
• Amera-Seiki Corporation
• DMG MORI.
• SCM Group
• General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation
• DATRON
• FANUC CORPORATION
• Haas Automation, Inc
• Hurco Companies, Inc.
• Okuma Corporation
• Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
• Shenyang Machine Tools Co.,Ltd.
• Ellison Technologies, Inc.
• The Lincoln Electric Company
• Fagor Automation
• GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.
• HEIDENHAIN
• MAG IAS GmbH
• JTEKT Corporation
• GF Machining Solutions Management SA
• HYUNDAI WIA CORP.
Drivers:
Demand for Various Industrial Devices and Equipment
The increase in demand for numerous industrial devices and equipment, including medical devices, telecom communication devices, semiconductor production equipment and electric vehicles (EV) is one of the major factors driving the growth of computer numerical control (CNC) machine market.
Demand for EV Productions
The rise in demand for five-axis mill machines and ultra-precision machines that are crucial for addressing the needs for electric vehicles (EV) productions accelerate the market growth.
Popularity of Automated CNC Systems
The increase in the preference for Automated CNC systems integrated with industrial robots further influence the market. These systems feature simulation software to enhance production, address the lack of skilled labourers and maximize the production output.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the computer numerical control (CNC) machine market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, advancements in the computer numerical control (CNC) machine and its components extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, high cost associated with the purchasing of these machines as well as the costs associated with their maintenance are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, shortage of semiconductors used in CNC machines and fluctuation in the prices of raw material are projected to challenge the computer numerical control (CNC) machine market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Market Opportunities
• Advancements in the computer numerical control (CNC) machine and its components
• Increase in demand for numerous industrial devices and equipment
• Rise in demand for five-axis mill machines and ultra-precision machines
Recent Developments
Siemens showcased their latest software version, NCU-SW 6.14 in October’2020. Especially for the CNC Sinumerik One, three technology packages were launched, including One Dynamics 3-axis milling, are One Dynamics Operate, and One Dynamics 5-axis milling.
Hurco Companies introduced three new models of CNC turning centers in June’2020. These centers are equipped with live tooling in the turret. The purpose behind the development of TM Mi XP range was to ensure that the driven tool milling runs accurately and smoothly.
What are the key highlights of this report?
• A well-outlined evaluation of the pricing data has been conducted by prominent analysts, based on the product, application, as well as regional terrains
• A detailed scrutiny pertaining to the vendor landscape alongside the important companies that may help better evaluate the competitive scenario of the global marketplace
• Important, insightful information with respect to the regulatory spectrum that governs the market, coupled with the investments poured in by many stakeholders in the global industry
• A deep-dive scrutiny of the many parameters boosting the overall market share along with their influence on the projection as well as dynamics of the global industry
• A detailed understanding of the numerous opportunities available in the global market as well as the identification of important factors
• An intrinsic evaluation of the many trends prevailing in the global market that may help scrutinize the developments in the business space
Rapid Business Growth Factors
In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.
Points Covered in The Report:
• The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market.
• The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.
• The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.
• The growth factors of the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
• The application areas of the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.
• The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
What are the major market growth drivers?
