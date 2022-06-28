Pouch Market to Surpass US$ 84.6 Bn as Demand for Flexible Packaging Solutions in Food & Beverage Sector Surges | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global pouch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2032), as per recent study. Sales are expected increase from $50.5 Bn in 2022 and reach 84.6 by 2032 with an anticipated Y-o -Y growth rate around six percent each year

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pouch market is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to Future Market Insights. Applications in food & beverages, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, and home care are fuelling the sales in the market. Increasing demand for low-cost, convenient, shelf-appealing, and lightweight packaging will also propel the growth in the market.



Pouches use less material in their production, making them less costly than rigid packaging formats. Furthermore, due to their light weight and flexibility, CPG companies are gradually choosing pouches over rigid packaging products like composite cans, containers, boxes, etc. to reduce shipping costs.

Flat pouches take up less room in retail stores and can be readily stacked on top of one another, allowing for more product display than other packaging styles. Furthermore, consumers find stand-up pouches on retail shelves more appealing, and the packaging format offers a larger surface area on which high-quality graphics may be printed, resulting in the product type grabbing customer attention in retail outlets more easily than bottles and boxes.

Key Takeaways from Pouch Market

· In terms of material, the metal/foil segment is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

· Based on product type, the stand-up pouches will account for 85% of demand share in the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

· Asia Pacific pouch market is to hold about 24% of the global market share during the forecast period.

· South Asia is anticipated to be the most attractive region for the pouch market during the forecast period owing to the growing food and beverages industry in India and China.

“To enhance convenience and streamlined e-Commerce operations, an increasing number of food and beverage firms are resorting to flexible packaging. This is driving the demand for pouch packaging solutions”–comments FMI Analyst

Pouch Market Landscape

Amcor, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Company Ltd., Mondi Plc, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles, Coveries, Clondalkin Group, Goglio Spa, Wipf Holding AG, KOROZO, Proampac, Gualapack S.p.A., Daklapack Group.

Pouch Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for POUCH market by material type (Plastic, Metal/Foil, Paper) by product type (Stand up, Flat Pouch, Rollstock) by end use (Food & beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Consumer Electronics, Homecare, Automotive, Chemicals).

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' packaging division provides in-depth historical research and estimates for the next ten years, as well as a unique dashboard perspective of the competitive landscape. Future Market Insights offers an extensive database for various market verticals, ranging from packaging materials to packaging machines to package designs and formats, providing clients with unique research services and strategic suggestions. With a library of over 1,000 reports, the team has thoroughly examined the packaging sector in more than 50 nations. The team assesses each node of the value chain and delivers end-to-end research and consulting services; contact us to learn more about how we can assist.

Pouch Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Metal/Foil

Paper





By Product:

Stand up

Flat Pouch

Rollstock





By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Homecare

Automotive

Chemicals





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





