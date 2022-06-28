Preclinical Imaging Market 2022 Industry Share, Size, Value, Trends, Demand, Dynamics |Bruker, FUJIFILM Holdings, Mediso
Data Bridge Market Research published a new research publication on "Preclinical Imaging Market Insights, to 2029″ with 350 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. It also offers thorough information on market size, share, growth, trends, demand product, key players, various application and major geographical regions. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Preclinical Imaging market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Market Analysis and Size
Preclinical imaging has become a significant technique for biological discoveries over the last decade. In the post-genomic age, high-frequency micro-ultrasound has steadily grown as a quick and relatively inexpensive imaging tool for researching normal development and human disease models in small animals. Consequently, the market is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.
Global Preclinical Imaging Market was valued at USD 910.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1529.49 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “micro ultrasound” accounts for the largest modality segment in the preclinical imaging market within the forecasted period. It is a miniature version of ultrasound that basically has a wider range of applications in research activities for small animal models, which boosts the techniques' efficacy. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Preclinical Imaging Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Modality
Optical Imaging Systems
Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Systems
Micro-magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems
Micro-Ultrasound Systems
Micro-computed Tomography Systems
Preclinical Photoacoustic Imaging Systems
Preclinical Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems
Reagents
Preclinical Optical Imaging Reagents
Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Reagents
Preclinical MRI Contrast Agents
Preclinical Ultrasound Contrast Agents
Preclinical CT Contrast Agents
End User
Hospital
Diagnostics Center
Others
Major Key Players of the Market:
PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)
Bruker (U.S.)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
Mediso Ltd. (Hungary)
MILabs B.V. (Netherlands)
MR Solutions (U.K.)
LI-COR Inc., (U.S.)
Aspect Imaging Ltd (Israel)
TriFoil Imaging Inc., (U.S.)
Danaher (US.)
Siemens (Germany)
Abbott (U.S.)
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., (Switzerland)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (U.K)
…..
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Preclinical Imaging Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
Preclinical Imaging Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Increased Demand for Imaging Techniques
The surging demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market.
Surging Initiatives for Funding and Investments
The increased public-private initiatives and funding for advanced research as well as to support preclinical research are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the huge investments to spread awareness about the use of pre-clinical devices are also expected to fuel market growth.
Moreover, the rising demand from veterinary hospitals and educational institutions also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The advanced research infrastructure is also projected to bolster the market's growth.
Opportunities
Growing Technological Advancements
Moreover, the rate of technological advances leading to the development of hybrid imaging systems and the growing number of clinical research organizations (CROs) and companies adopting in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The technological advancements in molecular imaging will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.
Restraints/Challenges Global Preclinical Imaging Market
High Costs
On the other hand, the high installation and the operational costs is expected to obstruct market growth.
Stringent Regulations
Also, the stringent regulatory framework governing preclinical research is projected to challenge the preclinical imaging market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The technical and procedural limitations associated with autonomous systems and requirement for clinical trial-based evidence are also estimated to hamper the market’s growth. Also, animal testing restrictions imposed by animal rights activists will also limit the market's overall growth.
Regional Analysis for Preclinical Imaging Market:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa) Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015-2020
Base year – 2020
Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]
What to Expect from this Report On Preclinical Imaging Market:
1. A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Preclinical Imaging Market.
2. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years.
3. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Preclinical Imaging Market.
4. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market?
5. Complete research on the overall development within the Preclinical Imaging Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.
Detailed TOC of Preclinical Imaging Market Research Report-
– Preclinical Imaging Introduction and Market Overview
– Preclinical Imaging Market, by Application [Hospitals, Clinics, Residential & Others]
– Preclinical Imaging Industry Chain Analysis
– Preclinical Imaging Market, by Type [Ownership Model & Subscription Model]
– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)
– Industry Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
– Preclinical Imaging Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
– Major Region of Preclinical Imaging Market
i) Preclinical Imaging Sales
ii) Preclinical Imaging Revenue & market share
– Major Companies List
– Conclusion
