I Will Tell International Film Festival Opening at BFI Southbank to Kick Off Globally Inclusive 2022 Film Lineup
The 16th Annual International Film Festival Runs in London 7th July-16th JulyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Will Tell International Film Festival announced its return to London cinemas, with additional outdoor and virtual screenings of films from around the world including the UK, US, Canada, Iran, India, Ukraine, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Australia. The long running festival expands throughout London with screenings at venues across the city, including Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square, The Tabernacle in Notting Hill and a special outdoor screening at Portobello Green, Notting Hill as part of Community Day, as well as offering virtual screenings via the Festival’s streaming platform, iwilltell.com/virtual.
The I Will Tell International Film Festival Opening Night Gala will be hosted by BFI Southbank on 7th July where the film PURPLE BEATZ, a music-driven, romantic drama, set in the underground drum ‘n’ bass music scene of ‘90s London. The film is written and directed by Lola Atkins and features a diverse female-led cast and crew. PURPLE BEATZ will open for the festival’s 16th annual lineup which includes inspirational untold stories from around the world.
Justin Johnson, Lead Programmer at BFI Southbank says, “We’re delighted to host the Opening Night of the I Will Tell International Film Festival at BFI Southbank this year and to be supporting director Lola Atkins and the cast and crew of PURPLE BEATZ. We look forward to welcoming audiences to a Festival that has been working tirelessly to champion underrepresented filmmakers for more than 15 years”
PURPLE BEATZ director Lola Atkins has stated, “I'm happy that we have phenomenal platforms like I WILL TELL, which have deliberately chosen to be the voice and legs for those who have often not been included in the conversation.” She adds, “To be a part of the Opening Gala at the esteemed BFI Southbank, where many great works have graced the screens for an impeccable select few is an incredible opportunity.”
Subsequent screenings will take place at cinemas across London including the UK premiere of REMEMBER ME: THE MAHALIA JACKSON STORY starring Ledisi, a music –driven biopic of the Queen of Gospel chronicling her story from the days of singing in her mother’s front yard to international stardom and her significant influence on Dr Martin Luther King Jr and the Civil Rights movement. The film’s cast includes Keith David, Vanessa Williams and Corbin Bleu.
The festival closes with the Peace Gala and Premiere of SLOVO HOUSE: UNFINISHED NOVEL, a challenging Ukrainian epic on the relationship between authority, power and creativity, followed by a Q&A. Speakers for the Q&A include director Taras Tomenko, a Ukrainian Ambassador and representatives from countries around the world with underreported crises such as the republic of Congo, Yemen and Afghanistan.
Ahead of its 16th edition, I WILL TELL International Film Festival founder, Jenny Lee, is challenging the film industry to better support greater inclusion and equality of ethnically diverse filmmakers within the industry. In the UK, more than 90% of films are distributed by a handful of distributors from a specific demographic with its own bias. “I Will Tell International Film Festival creates a space at the table to help adjust the current imbalance. It follows then that the festival would showcase the work of an exciting black female filmmaker alongside a Ukrainian epic,” says Lee.
Additional I Will Tell International Film Festival events include 11:11 Community Day with outdoor screenings to take place all day for a full day of film and music, ending with a silent disco on Portobello Green in Notting Hill. In addition, I Will Tell is working with The Sunflowers Exhibition, which is the work of Eastern European painter, Dalma, that is raising support for the Ukraine.
Jenny Lee, concludes, “The main draw of I WILL TELL is that it’s so much more than watching films. At a time when people are searching for more meaning, purpose and authentic connections, the festival provides audiences with insight through cinema and art. It’s about communities coming together to be inspired and to share their ideas on important issues that affect the way we live now and in the future.” She continues, “And of course, it’s about supporting independent filmmakers from around the world who bring us stories that would otherwise not have been told, sometimes risking their lives and livelihoods to change ours.”
###
Interviews about I WILL TELL International Film Festival are available with Jenny Lee, Filmmakers, and Speakers. Please email or call press contacts to schedule.
*Press Passes are available for members of the press (print, photo, radio, TV, film, news agencies and online media) upon request
PRESS CONTACTS
General inquires: press@iwilltell.com
www.iwilltell.com
THE FULL FESTIVAL SCHEDULE CAN BE FOUND HERE:
www.iwilltell.com/festival-program
DOWNLOAD IMAGES, POSTERS & TRAILER
Trailers: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/75wk63mw4qacrq3/AAAU2MTgX3S8DMDDxcxwUraCa?dl=0
Images and posters: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qswv6es7mrrvqxq/AAClDImBkYiRnsaTVo0v36d-a?dl=0
THE LIST OF SPEAKERS: https://iwilltell.com/speakers/
About I WILL TELL International Film Festival
Founded in 2007 by Jenny Lee, the name of the Festival comes from a word spoken in the Senna dialect in Mozambique “Ndinadzawapanga” (pronounced Nah-jah-pang-ga) and means “I Will Tell”. It speaks to the power of storytelling to provoke change at an individual and societal level. The Festival is now a hybrid event that runs in London, Florida and Trinidad and Tobago in person with an enhanced virtual experience available globally online. We support a range of established and emerging filmmakers and have premiered films such as Ava DuVernay’s 13th, hosted high profile talent such as Lashana Lynch (007), global icons such as Raymond Santana (Central Park 5).
Venue locations:
BFI, Southbank
The Tabernacle, Notting Hill
Portobello Green, Notting Hill
Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square
Festival Program
The full festival programme can be downloaded here https://iwilltell.com/festival-program/
Tickets and Pricing
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://iwilltell.com/tickets/
Individual Tickets for both in theater and streaming films & events start at £5
All Access Passes are available as noted below.
An In Person Festival Film Pass (£39.99)
An Online Streaming Festival Pass is (£19.99)
Marcela Patiris
I Will Tell International Film Festival
+44 7762 085773
marcela@northnodepr.com