Intense Competition Leading to Innovation in Global Water Enhancer Market, States Fact.MR

“Water enhancer market expected to generate absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.4 Bn by 2032, led by vitamin-fortified drinks,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global water enhancer market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2022, and expand at a significant CAGR of 9.4% by value over the assessment period (2022-2032).



The sober-curious and health-conscious population are together driving demand for healthful and nutritious beverages. The hit of the contagious COVID-19 pandemic also infected people with increased health literacy, guiding better lifestyle choices among the population.

Water enhancers are thus gaining popularity due to their flavour and added health benefits. Increasing urbanization and sedentary lifestyles have increased dependence on health supplements. This growing dependence will underpin the growth of the water enhancer market.

Furthermore, sourcing water enhancers from organic raw materials have enhanced both, nutrition content and environmental sustainability, making them a choice for a wider population. Thus, the shift to organic raw materials and multivitamin fortification has been a key driver of the water enhancer market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Flavoured water enhancers are expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 2.3 Bn over the forecast period.

Sweeteners, under active ingredients, are is projected to grow 2.2X during forecast period, while vitamins are expected to continue their dominance.

Based on end use, sports drinks are projected to dominate the water enhancer market by accounting for 30.5% market share by 2032.





Winning Strategy

The water enhancer market is a fragmented space governed by intense competition among leading players. Each player is aiming to enhance its market position by introducing quality products with a blend of organic and/or natural raw materials. Secondary market players are focusing on regional dominance and acquiring smaller companies to enhance their export volumes.

Integration of brand-owned retail channels has also been a key strategy of manufacturers to increase their profit margins. Eliminating intermediaries increases supply chain efficiency and decreases product cost.

Key Segments of Water Enhancer Industry Survey

Water Enhancer Market by Type : Flavored Water Enhancers Energy/Fitness Water Enhancers Workout Water Enhancers

Water Enhancer Market by Form : Powder/Mix Water Enhancers Liquid Concentrate Water Enhancers Water Enhancer Drops Water Enhancer Tablets

Water Enhancer Market by Active Raw Material : Vegetables Tea Leaves Coffee Beans Coconuts Others

Water Enhancer Market by Active Ingredient : Vitamins Electrolytes Antioxidants Sweeteners

Water Enhancer Market by End Use : Sports Drinks Supplements Drinks Household Drinks Medicinal Drinks Others

Water Enhancer Market by Distribution Channel : Offline Retailing of Water Enhancers Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Independent Markets Pharmacies Online Retailing of Water Enhancers Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms

Water Enhancer Market is segmented by Region : North America Water Enhancer Market Latin America Water Enhancer Market Europe Water Enhancer Market East Asia Water Enhancer Market South Asia & Oceania Water Enhancer Market MEA Water Enhancer Market







More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global water enhancer market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (flavoured, energy/fitness, workout), form (powder/mixes, liquid concentrates, drops, tablets), active raw material (vegetables, tea leaves, coffee beans, coconuts, others), active ingredient (vitamins, electrolytes, anti-oxidants, sweeteners), end use (sports drinks, supplements drinks, household drinks, medicinal drinks, others), packaging (sachets, bottles, droppers, packs), and distribution channel (offline retailers, online retailers), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, MEA).

