Liquid Biopsy Market Investment & Worth USD 5.53 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in number of cancer patients and rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures are some key factors driving liquid biopsy market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Liquid Biopsy Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Liquid Biopsy market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Liquid Biopsy market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Liquid Biopsy market.

The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for early detection of cancer is a key factor driving global liquid biopsy market revenue growth.

Liquid biopsy is a safe and popular procedure carried out during examination of cancer. The procedure is easy and minimally invasive, allows early detection and diagnosis of cancer, and helps in identification of cancer treatment. Surge in preference for non-invasive procedures is driving private and public funding to support research activities in the liquid biopsy field. Liquid biopsies allow medical professional to discover various aspects of a tumor through a patient’s blood sample. It facilitates medical professionals to understand which treatments are suitable for which patients.

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Liquid Biopsy market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

You Can Download Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/34

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Liquid Biopsy market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Trovagene, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market on the basis of product, circulating biomarkers, sample type, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Assays Kits

Instruments

Services

Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Sample based

Urine Sample based

Other Bio Fluids based

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Other Cancers

Non-cancer disease

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-biopsy-market

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Liquid Biopsy market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Liquid Biopsy Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Liquid Biopsy market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Liquid Biopsy market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Liquid Biopsy Market Report:

The report encompasses Liquid Biopsy market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Liquid Biopsy industry

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/34

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.