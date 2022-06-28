Cancer Stem Cells Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.98 Billion to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030

cancer stem cell market size was USD 1.14 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cancer Stem Cells Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.98 Billion from USD 1.14 Billion in 2021, delivering a growth rate of 11% through 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for cancer stem cell markers is exponentially growing on account of growing public awareness regarding the therapeutic strength of products, public-private investments in drug development, and the development of a regulatory framework for cancer stem cell therapeutics.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3047

The treatment of cancer can damage the hematopoietic stem cells in the body. The hematopoietic stem cells are stem cells that turn into blood cells. Stem cell transplant helps with blood-forming stem cells in patients that have undergone a high dosage of radiation or chemotherapy and have damaged stem cells as a reaction. Embryonic stem cells are the main source of stem cells for therapeutic purposes due to high potency and their indefinite lifespan. The growing prevalence of the deadly disease will supplement the market share over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, there were nearly 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Cancer Research UK has predicted there will be 27.5 million new cases each year globally by 2040.

The increasing morbidity and mortality rates of cancer have led to rising funding from the government along with growth in many research activities to develop stem cell therapies. Several industry players are supported by government funding for the development of these therapies. For instance, Stemcell Technologies, the biggest biotechnology firm, accepted USD 45 million from a joint venture of British Columbia and the Government of Canada in April 2018 for the expansion of technologies to assist clinical trials in the field of tissue engineering, cell therapy, immunotherapy, reformative medicine, and gene therapy to treat cancer and other diseases. These strategies by the industry players will bolster the industry growth through 2030.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on treatment type, the autologous stem cell therapy segment is forecast to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% through 2030 on account of the low risk of complications associated with treatment. Additionally, the improved survival rate of patients, no requirement for the identification of an HLA-matched donor, affordability, and low risk of graft-versus-host diseases are some other factors bolstering segmental growth.

Based on disease type, the lung cancer segment is estimated to account for the majority of the cancer stem cells market revenue share. According to the WHO, approximately 228.150 new cases of lung cancer were detected in 2019 in the U.S. alone, while 142,670 deaths occurred in the same year due to the disease. The rising trend of smoking cigarettes will foster market share over the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the hospital and surgical centers are estimated to account for 38.2% of the market revenue share through 2030.

In the regional landscape, North America dominates the market share due to access to the latest advanced technologies, substantial investment by the public and private sectors, and strong economic growth. The availability of state-of-the-art research infrastructure, and rise in R&D initiatives to develop therapeutic options for chronic diseases, will bolster regional market growth.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 25.2% of the market share by 2030 due to the highest prevalence of cancer, creating a huge demand for stem cell therapies in the region.

Europe is estimated to register a CAGR 11.2% through 2030 on account of supportive government initiatives and funding for stem cell R&D activities in the region.

Top players profiled in the report include:

AbbVie, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bionomics, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, LONZA, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., Irvine Scientific, MacroGenics, Inc., and PromoCell GmbH, among others.

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

Acute leukemia

Aplastic anemia

Osteopetrosis

Others

Transplantation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Allogeneic stem cell therapy

Autologous stem cell therapy

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cancer-stem-cells-market

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Cancer Stem Cells report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Summary of the Cancer Stem Cells Market Research Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Cancer Stem Cells market

Strategic recommendations for the investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3047

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.