Aseptic Packaging Market Current and Future Business Scope with Impressive Growth at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2030

aseptic packaging market size was USD 52.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aseptic packaging market size is expected to reach USD 98.49 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for food and beverage products with extended shelf life is expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Aseptic packaging solution enables food and beverage companies to extend shelf of products without refrigeration for an estimated 6 to 12 months. This packaging solution helps in reducing the growing amount of food waste at retailer and consumer levels. Manufacturers gain the advantage of extended time to ship and sell products before expiry or loss of texture, flavor, or health benefits. Rapid growth of the food & beverage sector is projected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in income levels of consumers in developing countries is fueling demand for packaged food products. Rising health-consciousness among consumers is causing a shift in preference towards more hygienic & safe packaging solutions. Trend towards clean labels as consumers are increasingly scrutinizing the ingredient list for products is another factor driving market growth. Rising demand for beverages and food products without added chemicals or preservatives is boosting demand for aseptic packaging.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1046

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Aseptic Packaging market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitutes, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2020, Brazilian dairy companies Shefa and Lider Alimentos announced decision to adopt aseptic carton packaging solution provider, SIG, as their preferred partner. SIG supplies advanced aseptic filling technology and packaging solutions for the two companies as part of the partnership. The company has already installed nine aseptic filling machines at production sites in Parana and Sao Paulo. The high speed and flexibility of SIG filling machines, as well as low waste rates were the reasons behind implementation of this project with SIG. The partnership is expected to help the companies in expanding their product portfolios and offering more options to consumers.

Paper & paperboard segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global aseptic packaging market over the forecast period owing to the rising need for cartons in aseptic packaging. Aseptic cartons manufactured using renewable resources such as paperboard are widely utilized in the food & beverage industry, which is boosting the revenue growth of this segment.

Cartons segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period. The raised neck and over-the-edge design of cartons provide easy access to the spout and offer better comfort when drinking directly from the container. Cartons are widely utilized for packaging various liquid processed food such as juices, soups, syrups, flavored and unflavored milk.

Beverages segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global aseptic packaging market owing to increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages. Rising need to maintain quality, taste, and nutritional value of beverages is resulting in increasing usage of aseptic packaging.

The aseptic packaging market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Shifting preference of consumers towards quality and convenience packaged food products owing to rise in income levels and increasing urbanized population are factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Amcor plc, Tetra Pak International S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Schott AG, DS Smith plc, Reynolds Group Holdings, Elopak Group, and SIG Combibloc Group.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Plastic

Metal

Glass & Wood,

Paper & Paperboard

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Cartons

Bottles & Cans

Bags & Pouches

Vials, Prefilled Syringes & Ampoules

IV bags

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aseptic-packaging-market

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Aseptic Packaging report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Summary of the Aseptic Packaging Market Research Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Aseptic Packaging market

Strategic recommendations for the investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1046

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.