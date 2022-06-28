Non fungible Token Market : Increasing use of NFT for domain name ownership | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing popularity of metaverse and rising demand for decentralized marketplaces are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 50.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.7%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Non-fungible Token (NFT) market size reached USD 50.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid traction of metaverse and rising demand for decentralized marketplaces are some key factors driving global non-fungible token market revenue growth. Rising use of NFT for domain name ownership is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Owners of blockchain domains can use private keys to manage respective domains. The standard Domain Name Service (DNS) is controlled by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and there is very minimal supervision of such domains.

The report also offers an overview of the business sphere with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The pandemic has changed the dynamics of the Non fungible Token market by affecting the global supply chains and financial scenarios. Although hit by the pandemic, the market is expected to regain momentum over the coming years. The report further discusses in detail the overall impact of the pandemic on the Non fungible Token market and its key segments.

The research study offers a decisive view of the global Non fungible Token market through its in-depth segmentation based on types, applications, and regions. The Non fungible Token market segments have been analyzed based on the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate insights into the market outlook. The report segments the global Non fungible Token market into:

Based on Type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Physical Asset

Digital Asset

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Collectibles

Video Clip

Audio Clip

Gamification

Others

Art

Pixel Art

Fractal/Algorithmic Art

Computer Generated Painting

2D/3D Painting

2D/3D Computer Graphics

GIFs

Others

Gaming

Trading Card Game (TCG)

Video Game

Strategy Role Playing Game (RPG)

Others

Utilities

Tickets

Domain Names

Assets Ownership

Metaverse

Sport

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Personal

Commercial

The research report covers an in-depth assessment of the key strategies and plans undertaken by the key competitors of the market. It provides a comprehensive overview of the financial overview of the companies, business strategies, expansion plans, research and development activities, and their product portfolio. It also sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and the latest technological developments. The report offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape and to analyze the growth scope of each player.

The key companies profiled in the report are:

YellowHeart, Cloudflare, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Funko Inc., OpenSea (Ozone Networks, Inc.), Takung Art Co., Ltd., Dapper Labs, Inc., Nifty Gateway (Gemini Trust Company, LLC), and MakersPlace (Onchain Labs, Inc.)

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-fungible-token-market

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Non fungible Token market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio. The market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global Non fungible Token market. The regional segment of the report covers the analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

