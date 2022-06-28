Findings for Recovery of $16,404 Issued Against Former Fiscal Officer for the Village of Neville

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Findings for recovery of $16,404 were issued Tuesday in favor of the Village of Neville in Clermont County, after a former fiscal officer used a Village debit card for personal purchases, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Lois Badgley earlier pleaded guilty to two criminal counts in the case, after the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit determined she made 140 improper debit card purchases. The transactions included 126 cash withdrawals at two retailers totaling $11,300 and $3,956 in miscellaneous purchases, including shopping/gift cards, prepaid phone cards, food, beverages, medicine, personal hygiene products, pet supplies, books, magazines, and clothing.

Badgley was indicted in Clermont County Common Pleas Court in August of 2019 and pleaded guilty in January of 2020 to felony counts of theft in office and tampering with records. She was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to make restitution, with the potential for up to 72 months in prison if she violates the court’s orders.

The findings for recovery announced Tuesday against Badgley were included in the Village of Neville’s regular audit for calendar years 2018 and 2019. The $16,404 total, which includes audit costs, has been partially repaid.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 82 convictions resulting in more than $2.7 million in restitution. The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually.

