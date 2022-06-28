Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Size Worth USD 4.93 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.0 %, Market Trends – Increasing application of digital imaging and robotic navigation in surgical procedures

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases number of surgical procedures using robotic navigation and visualization systems are key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market size reached USD 1.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, etc., and steady increase in geriatric population prone to chronic diseases are exerting major burden on healthcare systems across geographies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population is aging fast and the number of persons over sixty years will be nearly double from 12% in 2015 to 22% in 2050. This will expand the patient pool of individuals more prone to chronic disorders and further add to burden on the healthcare system. Increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure, need for better treatment, and development of more advanced healthcare system to aid in providing proper patient-centric treatment are some key factors driving growth of the next-generation visualization and navigational system market to a significant extent.

The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic.

Top Companies Operating in the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Braun Melsungen AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CapsoVision Inc., Centerline Biomedical, Globus Medical, Medtronic, Ikonisys, Danaher, Stereotaxis, XACT Robotics Inc., Synaptive Medical, and Brainlab AG.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.

Global Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Segmentation based on Product Type and Application:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Robotics surgical navigation systems

Robotics visualization systems

Visualization platforms and robotics surgical microscope

Robotics capsules endoscopes

Robotics endoscopes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostics procedures

Gastrointestinal abnormalities

Surgical Procedures

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

ENT surgery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The latest report on the global Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

