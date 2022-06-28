Application Performance Monitoring Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trend –Increasing numbers of SMEs in developing countries

Rising adoption of APM solutions by SMEs and large enterprises is among the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global application performance monitoring market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global application performance monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 15.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing application Internet of Things-based devices, rising adoption of APM solution among SMEs and large enterprises, expanding application of big data analytics, and rising demand for log management solutions are among some of the major factors driving market revenue growth currently. Application performance monitoring is a set of tools and techniques that allow Information Technology (IT) professionals to analyze and monitor the performance of applications. It focuses on infrastructure, user experience, and application dependencies, and others.

Some major components of application performance monitoring solutions are runtime application architecture, business transactions, real user monitoring, component monitoring, and analytics and reporting. Real user monitoring or end-user experience monitoring is a process that enables organization to respond to application faults and rectify the problem efficiently. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020.

The latest and updated research report on the Global application performance monitoring Market covers a comprehensive overview of the application performance monitoring market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the application performance monitoring market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Dynatrace LLC., Broadcom, IBM Corporation, AppDynamics, Microsoft, Dell, Riverbed Technology, Splunk Inc., and New Relic, Inc.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In June 2021, Scout APM launched its error monitoring solution. It provides application performance and error insight and alerts through a single, and integrated dashboard.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of application performance monitoring software, and increasing demand for APM analytics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR as compared to other regional markets throughout the forecast period. Developments across IT industries and increasing adoption of APM solutions among SMEs and large enterprises are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market based on component, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Synthetic Monitoring

End-User Monitoring

Mobile Monitoring

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

The Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

