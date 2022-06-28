Cybersecurity Mesh Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for robust cybersecurity infrastructure, rising adoption of cybersecurity mesh in medium and large enterprises

A cybersecurity mesh is a modern conceptual approach that involves designing and establishing a scalable, flexible, and reliable cybersecurity control” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cybersecurity mesh is a modern conceptual approach that involves designing and establishing a scalable, flexible, and reliable cybersecurity control. The main aim of cybersecurity mesh is to establish small and individual perimeter around each access point instead of building a single perimeter for all devices. It allows organizations to extend their security wherever necessary regardless of the location and establish a flexible, modular, and robust approach to secure the network. Various organizations are deploying cybersecurity mesh solutions to protect a network, devices, large databases, data centers, and users from unauthorized sources and to cater to increasing cyber phishing and cyber scams. In addition, increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), rapid demand for cyber-savvy boards, and increasing risks of cyber-attacks and loss of user data due to rising adoption of digital applications are boosting cybersecurity mesh market growth. Factors such as increasing demand for strong cybersecurity solutions in IT, retail and financial sectors, rapid economic growth especially in some developing countries, rising investments in research and development activities, and rising awareness about the importance of deploying cybersecurity mesh solutions are fueling global market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and rising focus on developing more enhanced products and solutions are other factors expected to boost market growth going ahead.

The study on the Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Cybersecurity Mesh market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Cybersecurity Mesh industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Cybersecurity Mesh industry.

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapid developments in cloud services, increasing focus of market players to offer enhanced cloud solutions, and rising concerns about data security. These cloud-based solutions are scalable, easy to deploy, cost-effective, and help in maintaining streamlined network operations, storing huge databases, and offer data backup.

Based on application, the large enterprise segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global cybersecurity market during the forecast period owing to factors such as high budget for cybersecurity solutions, increasing adoption of AI and cloud-based solutions, and increasing data breaching and security threats.

The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028 owing to emergence of startups, small and medium enterprises, increasing usage of digital applications and cloud-based solutions, increasing cybercrime threats due to inadequate security policies, and lack of awareness and employee training and rising cybersecurity mesh deployment.

North America cybersecurity mesh market is expected to account for dominant revenue share over other regional markets throughout the forecast period. Robust revenue growth is attributed to factors such as rising concerns regarding cybercrime and cyber terrorism, presence of leading market players, availability of advanced security solutions, and increasing investments in research and development activities to develop enhanced and more secure products.

The cybersecurity mesh market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based services, rapid economic development, rising demand for enhanced security solutions, and increasing cybercrime threats and data breaching concerns.

Leading Companies of the Cybersecurity Mesh Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Bocasay, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Infoblox, E-Spin, IBM, Oracle, TrustMatrix, Stefanini, Exium, Gartner, and Proofpoint.

Furthermore, the report divides the Cybersecurity Mesh market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cybersecurity mesh market on the basis of deployment type, application, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium EnterprisesRegional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Cybersecurity Mesh market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Cybersecurity Mesh market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Cybersecurity Mesh Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Cybersecurity Mesh market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Cybersecurity Mesh market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Cybersecurity Mesh market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

