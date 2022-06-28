BOARD MEMBER AND FORMER CHIEF RISK OFFICER, BECKY PRATT, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Becky Pratt
Qualified Financial Expert adds prestigious risk credential to her board qualifications.
Becky is one of those rare executives with regulatory, control, and risk-taking experience that lends itself well to board service.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Becky Pratt of Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Becky is an independent director who is qualified to serve as an audit committee financial expert. Her past experience includes serving as Chief Credit Risk Officer for Altisource Origination Services, a publicly traded global financial services company, Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Compliance Officer for First American Bank, a large community bank, VP Compliance at Wells Fargo, and as an FDIC Bank Examiner. She currently serves as Vice President of the board of directors for Wheatsfield Co-op and as an Advisory Board Member for Prairie Fire Wealth Planning. Becky is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager with the American Bankers Association and earned her degree in accounting from Iowa State University.
"Becky is one of those rare executives with regulatory, control, and risk-taking experience that lends itself well to board service," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "By adding the positive governance of risk-taking we bring to candidates in our program, not only is she a qualified financial expert, but one likely to add value across multiple board committees," he continued.
About the program, Ms. Pratt said, “Absolutely the best risk governance curriculum I've encountered! This is essential guidance for current and future organizations to achieve goals and create long-term, sustainable value.”
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
