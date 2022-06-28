North America Footwear Sole Material Market to reach USD 1,855.90 million by 2029| Futuristic Trends and Growth
The increase in footwear production is boosting the growth of the North American footwear sole material market.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The footwear sole material market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 1,855.90 million by 2029. An increasing number of footwear producers is a driving factor for the market growth.
Market Analysis and Insights: North America Footwear Sole Material Market
The increase in footwear production is boosting the growth of the North America footwear sole material market. However, the emission of harmful gases from raw materials such as rubber in sole manufacturing is expected to restrain the market growth of footwear sole materials during the forecast period. The opportunity for growth in the market is the development of advanced technologies in the shoe sole production and processing industry Some factors that challenge the market growth is a restriction in the supply chain due to covid-19 pandemic
This footwear sole material market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Competitive Landscape and Footwear Sole Material Market Share Analysis
The footwear sole material market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the footwear sole material market.
The major players covered in the report are INOAC CORPORATION, Vibram Corporation, Allbirds, Inc., Solvay, Soles by MICHELIN, Arkema, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Dow, Huntsman International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Continental AG among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Many collaborations are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of the footwear sole material market.
North America Footwear Sole Material Market Scope and Market Size
The footwear sole material market is segmented on basis of product type, source, category, packaging type, specialty, end-user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product, the North America footwear sole material market is segmented into non-athletic and athletic. In 2022, the non-athletic segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the growing demand for casual footwear among men and women
On the basis of soling material, the North America footwear sole material market is segmented into polyurethane, rubber, EVA, PVC, PEBA, leather, and bio-materials In 2022, the rubber segment is expected to dominate the market as it is easier to produce and provides great comfort
On the basis of sole component, the North America footwear sole material market is segmented into the outsole, innersole, and midsole. In 2022, the outsole component segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole due to its durability..
On the basis of sole type, the North America footwear sole material market is segmented into new soles and repair soles. In 2022, the new sole segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the new sole is considered better than the former.
On the basis of distribution channel, the North America footwear sole material market is segmented into direct sale/B2B, E-commerce, specialty stores, and others. In 2022, the direct sale/B2B segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as it is easier and cost-effective
On the basis of end-user, the North America footwear sole material market is segmented into men, women, and kids In 2022, the women segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market due to the growing fashionable footwear trend among the women population
Footwear Sole Material Market Country Level Analysis
The footwear sole material market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, product type, source, category, packaging type, specialty, end-user, and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the footwear sole material market report are the U.S, Canada, and Mexico.
Mexico dominates the North American footwear sole material market due to the growth of Rising demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear. The U.S. is dominating because of the rising demand for sports footwear and Canada is dominating because of the Rising demand for eco-friendly footwear.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of North American brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Rising Consumption of Footwear Sole Material in the Laboratories for New Experiments
The footwear sole material market also provides you with a detailed market analysis of every country's growth in the industry with sales, components sales, the impact of technological development in footwear sole material, and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the footwear sole material market. The data is available for the historic period 2011 to 2019.
Who will benefit from this report?
The primary objective of the North America Footwear Sole Material Market is to provide industry investors, private equity firms, business managers, and stakeholders with comprehensive information to help them make informed strategic decisions related to the odds of the concealed door closer market across the world.
