Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Striking at 16% CAGR During 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising occurrence of Covid-19 cases Comes as a Boon for Medical Billing Outsourcing Service Providers, Mentions Future Market Insights. US-based companies are expected take over as the dominant region with an absolute dollar opportunity of 18.4 Bn during 2022 -2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Billing Outsourcing Market revenues were estimated at US$ 11.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 55.6 Bn.



The covid-19 epidemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the medical billing outsourcing industry. It is due to the expanding influence of technology in the healthcare business, which has traditionally relied on localized healthcare systems. The pandemic has accelerated market growth by accelerating digital development in a variety of industries, including healthcare.

The pandemic has highlighted the significance of adopting proactive actions and establishing a strong, extendable, collaborative, and reactive digital healthcare infrastructure. As a result, in order to enhance market development, numerous organizations are adopting methods such as digitization and outsourcing of all non-core areas of their operations, such as invoicing and accounting. The rapid move to digital billing is directly related to the growing demand for the medical billing outsourcing market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market was valued at US$ 11.1 Bn in 2021. According to Future Market Insights, Medical Billing Outsourcing Market revenue would increase 4.4X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 55.6 Bn in 2032.

In terms of Component, the Outsourced segment accounts for the highest projected CAGR of over 15.6%.

In terms of End-Use, the Hospital accounts for the highest projected CAGR of over 17.1%.

US is the dominant region in the Medical Billing Outsourcing Market with an expected absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 18.4 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

“During the projected period, the rise in the number of hospitals in terms of end-use can become a key driver towards raising the medical billing outsourcing market revenue.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The medical billing outsourcing market is very competitive, with numerous medium, and small businesses fighting against one another. Mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions are some of the key business methods used by corporations to increase their market share.

Some of the key medical billing outsourcing service providers include R1 RCM Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Experian Information Solutions Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Athenahealth, Quest Diagnostics, Promantra Inc., AdvancedMD, Inc., Kareo, Inc., and McKesson Corporation.

Some of the key developments in the global medical billing outsourcing industry are:

In March 2022, Omega Healthcare, a prominent healthcare management services and solution firm, acquired Reventics, a revenue cycle management solution developer which delivers provider engagement solutions to increase physician reimbursement & compliance.

In July, 2021, R1 RCM Inc., a supplier of technology-driven solutions that enhance healthcare providers' patient experiences and financial performance, announced the completion of its purchase of VisitPay, a digital payment solution provider. The purchase integrates VisitPay's customer payments infrastructure with R1's leading patient access technology, allowing providers to offer their patients a smooth financial journey

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Medical Billing Outsourcing Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Medical Billing Outsourcing Market across in terms of Component (In-house, Outsourced), Service Type (Front End, Middle End, Back End), End-Use (Hospital, Physician Office, Other End-uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

