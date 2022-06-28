Global Cleanroom Gloves Market to Surpass US$ 3,519.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cleanroom gloves market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,668.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cleanroom Gloves Market:

Key trends in the market include the inorganic activities such as partnerships, in order to expand its product portfolio. For instance, in July 2021, Premier Inc., a healthcare products manufacturing company announced a new commercial partnership with Honeywell, a multinational conglomerate corporation for increasing domestic production of nitrile exam gloves. This new partnership will help in manufacturing around 750 million nitrile exam gloves in its first year of partnership.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cleanroom gloves market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period as the launch of new product by key players in the market has driven the market of cleanroom gloves. For instance, in June 2022 Dynarex Corporation, a leading manufacturer of medical products launched Dynarex True Advantage High Risk Nitrile gloves. This new design is with a minimum length of 11” for protection from biological contaminants. Furthermore, it meets National Fire Protection Association NFPA standards, are chemotherapy approved and free from rubber latex and sulfur. Dynarex True Advantage High Risk Nitrile Gloves are found to be very safe, owing to above all reasons its demand increased the production. Hence the launch of new cleanroom gloves is propelling the growth of cleanroom gloves market.

Among raw material, Nitrile gloves segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global medical cleanroom gloves market in 2022. This is attributed to the wide use of nitrile cleanroom gloves at pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories for the treatment of COVID-19 cases. Moreover, various advantages offered by the nitrile cleanroom gloves such as safe for extended use, comfortable to wear, very soft, better resistance to chemicals, and others is expected to drive demand for nitrile cleanroom gloves over the forecast period.

On the basis of category, sterile cleanroom gloves segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022, and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Sterile cleanroom gloves is based on type of cleanroom gloves that are free from any germs and are free from all microorganisms ,they are sterilized by the manufacturer, aid to avoid infection from wounds and limit the danger blood or body fluid pathogen exposure for healthcare professionals.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cleanroom gloves market include Semperit AG Holding, Dia Rubber Co. Ltd., Asiatic Fiber Corporation, Woojin ACT Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Riverstone Holdings, Careplus Group Berhad, UG Healthcare Corporation, Nitritex Limited, Valutek, Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., Ansell Healthcare, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd., Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health, Dynarex Corporation, Ramson Health Care pvt.Ltd., Airvent Human Solution, Cole-Parmer, Fiona Surgical & Scientific, Progressive Alliance, and Shield Scientific.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Raw Material: Nitrile Gloves Vinyl Gloves Polyisoprene Gloves Latex Gloves Neoprene Gloves Others

Global Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Category: Sterile Non Sterile



Global Cleanroom Gloves Market, By End User: Hospital & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Medical Device Companies Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Region: North America By Region U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



