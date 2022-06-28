Identity as a Service Market Research by Key Players, Recent Trends, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasingly stringent regulations for data protection and rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems are key factors driving global IDaaS market growth

IDaaS Market Size – USD 3.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.7%, Market Trends – Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDaaS market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global IDaaS market revenue growth rate is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations for data protection. Rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global IDaaS market. Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across industries is expected to augment growth of the global IDaaS market going ahead.

The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Want to learn more on the Identity as a Service market growth? Request for a Sample now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/675

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Jumio Corporation, and JumpCloud, Inc. and others as well as new entrants in the market.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Identity as a Service market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The private segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption private based IDaaS solutions by end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Provisioning segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as it is one of most important components for access rights enforcement and compliance.

Increasing incidence of cyberattacks on government entities to access confidential information is expected to drive revenue growth of the public sector segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution during the forecast period.

Factors such as well-established presence of international and domestic players such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., and OneLogin, Inc. among others in countries in North America is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Read more on the global Identity as a Service market report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/idaas-market

The report further segments the global Identity as a Service market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IDaaS market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Password Management

Multifactor Authentication

Single Sign-On

Directory Services

Audit, Compliance & Governance

Provisioning

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Quick Buy—Identity as a Service Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/675

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Identity as a Service market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

https://medium.com/@ishadeshpande15/airborne-intelligence-surveillance-and-reconnaissance-market-size-share-growth-sales-revenue-7c93b7738759

https://medium.com/@ishadeshpande15/led-emergency-lighting-market-size-share-growth-sales-revenue-and-key-drivers-analysis-research-4597de55a516

https://medium.com/@ishadeshpande15/augmented-reality-market-size-share-growth-sales-revenue-and-key-drivers-analysis-research-717648efee9c

https://medium.com/@ishadeshpande15/free-space-optics-communication-technology-market-top-players-size-share-growth-insights-3f0b2daa901f

https://medium.com/@ishadeshpande15/semiconductor-lasers-market-share-growth-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-1f44bebaa7b6

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.