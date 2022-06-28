3d bioprinting market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Technological developments of the 3D Bioprinters and increasing investment in R & D of stem cell and regenerative medicines are driving the demand of the market

Market Size – USD 641.2 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.7%, Market Trends –The rising prevalence of COVID-19” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The Global 3d bioprinting market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The 3D bioprinting technology is also utilized in the research of the vaccine by different biotherapeutic companies. Due to the pandemic, the 3D bioprinting market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in demand over the forecast period. The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. In such a crisis period, many 3D bioprinting companies have decided to supply emergency medical supplies and equipment such as PPE kits, COVID-19 test kits, and ventilators, to support the healthcare workers.

Key Players Operating in the Global 3d bioprinting market are:

Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.

The Research covers the following objectives:

To study and analyze the Global 3d bioprinting market by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of 3d bioprinting market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global 3d bioprinting market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the 3d bioprinting market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Some Key Highlights of the Report :

Inkjet-based printing is expected to capture the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of Inkjet-based printing in the Healthcare Industry.

The living cells dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.2% in 2019, owing to the growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage the research of the bioprinting technologies.

The research application is expected to register the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing demand for stem cell and regenerative medicines research.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.1% in 2019, owing to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and uninterrupted initiatives of the government to enhance the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organ transplants, cosmetic surgeries, and lack of organ donors. Besides, the increasing investments of the government in the research and development of the vaccine due to the growing cases of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for the 3D bioprinting in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Technology, Material, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser-based

Inkjet-based

Syringe-based

Magnetic Levitation

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)

Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the 3d bioprinting market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the 3d bioprinting market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

