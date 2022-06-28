Cosmetic Implants Market Size to Witness Notable Growth USD 5.58 billion by 2027

Technological advancement in dental implants improves health and function which is another other major factor propelling dental implants' growth.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Cosmetic Implants Market by Raw Material (Polymer Implants, Ceramic Implants, Metal Implants, Biological Material Implants), Application (Dental Implants, Breast Implants, Facial Implants, Other Implants), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global cosmetic implants market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2019 to USD 5.58 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America region dominated the market in the year 2019, owing to the rising private and public healthcare spending, and increasing prevalence of target ailments, changing lifestyle, and increasing disposable income. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth. This growth is attributed to the rapid economic development in China and India, increasing economic stability, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The South Korea region is projected to grow, due to the increased focus on medical tourism on the development of cost-effective and technologically advanced products, rising number of geriatric population, and increased market potential for cosmetic implants.

Some of the notable players in the market are 3M Health Care, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Implantech Associates Inc., Sientra Inc, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc., Spectrum Designs Medical, Zimmer Holdings Inc, DENTSPLY International Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Institut Straumann AG, Allergan, Inc., and GC Aesthetics.

The raw material segment includes polymer implants, ceramic implants, metal implants, and biological material implants. Polymer implants segment holds the largest market share in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to rising applications of polymer implants in procedures that are conducted in large volumes like facial and breasts implants, high durability, and ability of polymers that can be molded in different shapes. The biological material implants segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the undisturbed healing phase and biocompatibility. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants, and other implants. The dental implants segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, due to the increasing number of dental injuries, presence of large number of patients suffering from dental disorders, and increasing demand for the production of novel products like tapered implants, mini dental implants, and narrow diameter implants. The breasts implants segment is also expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing number of breasts implant surgeries.

The factors influencing the market growth are emerging minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, favourable government initiatives, increasing number of ageing population, and rising healthcare expenditure. The factor restraining the market growth is the high cost of the implants. The factors providing market growth opportunities are emergence of innovative products, and increasing demand for aesthetic procedures.

The global cosmetic implants market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

