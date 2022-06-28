Dental Lasers Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Key Companies by 2030

The rising prevalence of dental problems globally and increased awareness about oral hygiene are expected to bolster market growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental lasers market size is expected to reach USD 487.43 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major market revenue growth driving factors are growing cases of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, surging awareness about oral hygiene, and growing preferences for minimally invasive dental surgeries. Rising adoption of laser dentistry, increasing applications of dental lasers in cosmetic dentistry, emergence of technologically advanced dental diagnostics, and increasing healthcare spending are other key factors accountable for the growth of the global dental lasers market in the near future.

Dental lasers are specific devices used in oral surgeries. These devices are highly suited for dental procedures and are increasingly replacing conventional dental surgical instruments like dental drills, dental anesthetics, and hand pieces. Dental lasers are comparatively safer and more efficient and are widely used in dental procedures such as hard tissue and soft tissue procedures. These devices find extensive application in various hard tissue procedures including cavity detection, tooth preparations and dental fillings, and treatment for tooth sensitivity, as well as soft tissue procedures such as crown lengthening, removal of soft tissue folds, teeth whitening, and treatment of gummy smiles and tongue frenulum attachment.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Based on product type, the diode lasers segment is the leading segment, with the highest revenue share in 2020. Diode lasers are highly portable, user-friendly, and cost-efficient, and are extensively used in soft tissue surgery. Growing consumer preferences for minimally invasive dental procedures and surging use of diode lasers in orthodontic surgeries are expected to boost this segment’s growth.

Based on application, the oral surgery segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing patient pool, surging awareness about oral hygiene, and growing demand for dental aesthetics, especially among the young and adult populations.

The dental lasers market in North America is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing incidences dental disorders such as dental caries, gingivitis, and oral cancers, rising awareness about oral hygiene, and the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure are among the key factors driving the North America market growth.

In April 2021, Biolase, Inc., a leading manufacturer of dental lasers, and renowned endodontic products company EdgeEndo announced the co-development of a new Laser-Assisted Microfluidic Irrigation device, dubbed EdgePRO. The new device is a cutting-edge solution for endodontists and offers advanced cleaning and disinfection techniques.

Top Players in the Global Dental Lasers Market:

Biolase Inc., AMD LASERS, FOTONA D.D., Convergent Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Danaher, Sirona, Syneron Dental, ZOLAR Technology & Mfg. Co. Inc., THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD., and CAO Group Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Erbium Laser

Diode Laser

Carbon dioxide laser

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Tooth decay

Gum disease

Tooth whitening

Biopsy or lesion removal

Others

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Global Dental Lasers Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Dental Lasers market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Dental Lasers market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Dental Lasers market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

