Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027 | Find Emergen Research Latest Study

Blockchain in Genomics Market Size – USD 24.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 65.8%, Market Trends – The rise in private entities and venture capitalists' funding.” — Emergen Research

The global Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing demand for data protection for distinctive genomic data, the global blockchain in the genomics market is anticipated to expand exponentially. In addition, increased adoption of genetic information in the medical practice is anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Moreover, private entities and venture capitalists' rising funding is anticipated to augment the market growth shortly.

The global Blockchain In Genomics market report by Emergen Research is the latest document covering the changes in the market dynamics and trends that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has brought about unprecedented changes in the global economic scenario, drastically affecting the Blockchain In Genomics market landscape, disrupting its supply chains, and causing volatility in prices and demand for products. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Blockchain In Genomics industry and highlights its beleaguered segments. However, our analysts speculate that the market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Nebula Genomics, Inc. launched blockchain-based DNA sequencing. With the introduction of blockchain-based DNA sequencing, the firm will enhance its market position.

Over the forecast timeline, the utility segment is anticipated to lead the market. It offers a form of digital coupon that can be easily traded in the future for discounted fees or exclusive exposure to a service.

The segment of Business to Business (B2B) is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 66.0%. The company's adoption of blockchain technology's main benefits entail the unparalleled standards of safety, privacy, and productivity it offers.

In the forecast timeframe, the data sharing and monetization segment are projected to dominate the market. Both sellers and buyers are allowed to connect in a monetized way with personal data with Blockchain technology.

Global Blockchain In Genomics Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Blockchain In Genomics business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Blockchain In Genomics business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Genomics Market on the basis of service, business model, application, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Utility

Platforms

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Customer to Business (C2B)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Data Storage & Security

Data Sharing and Monetization

Automated Health Insurance

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Research Institutes

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Blockchain In Genomics market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions.

The key industry participants include:

GenoBank.io Inc, Nebula Genomics, Inc., SimplyVital Health, Inc., Zenome.io Ltd., LunaDNA, LLC, Encrypgen Incorporated, Digital DNAtix Ltd, Longenesis Ltd, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, and Shivom Ventures Limited, among others.

Key Objectives of the Global Blockchain In Genomics Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Blockchain In Genomics market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Blockchain In Genomics market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

