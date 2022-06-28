Want to Pay for a Coffee or a Car with Crypto? Both Are Easy with Dello

Dello's cryptocurrency payments platform makes it easy for merchants to quickly handle payments, whether they're selling coffee or cars.

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sending and receiving cryptocurrency payments in consumer sales can be a complicated process. Cryptocurrency's high-transaction fees can make purchases for low-priced items difficult, or the slow and inconvenient process of converting cryptocurrency can have costly exchange fees. These hurdles are why many sellers and buyers have avoided crypto for consumer transactions.

Montreal-based FinTech startup, Dello, is changing this dynamic. Its new payment processing solutions for cryptocurrency users make it easy to handle transactions from small, everyday purchases to large items such as cars, boats, and even real estate.

In recent comments, Dello's President, Olivier Benloulou, explained how it all works: "Someone enters a business to buy something valued at X dollars and pays in crypto. Dello takes the crypto and guarantees the exact dollar value to the business."

Dello created this simplified crypto payment handling by delivering several key benefits and features to its retailer partners:

Instant transactions via the Bitcoin Lightning Network, which is as fast as credit and debit payments.

Transaction fees are between 1.25 - 0.1%. The larger the purchase, the smaller the fee.

A simplified platform that lets buyers send crypto to sellers with a QR code, regardless of the amount.

Protection against chargeback fraud by offering full, non-reversible transactions.

Cryptocurrency transactions feature fixed network fees regardless of the payment amount. This means that buyers who purchase an item costing thousands of dollars, such as a car, can expect to pay negligible fees for their transaction. Dello converts the crypto sent by the buyer into local currency and sends those converted funds to the seller, minus a small processing fee that scales as low as 0.1%. All of this is nearly instant and lets buyers completely avoid traditional banking.

Dello has been developing its POS technology for crypto and conventional digital payments since 2021 before rolling out its sales platform to interested merchants. The startup also offers its Dello Bridge solution for non-crypto sales processing. Dello Bridge can connect to any compatible POS solution in only a few minutes.

Olivier Benloulou, says, "We're proud of the partnerships we're making to deliver on our mission to enable easy, everyday crypto payments. Until people have somewhere to spend crypto, widespread crypto adoption is in a holding pattern. We're here to break that pattern."

The cryptocurrency POS software and hardware solutions Dello offers let more retailers feel comfortable about providing crypto payments to millions of cryptocurrency owners from around the world. Interested merchants can contact the FinTech provider through its website dello.com .

Website: dello.com



Anne Franco Director of Communications Dello Inc. 514.339.5200 x228 afranco (at) dello.com