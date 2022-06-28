Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Size 2022 by Top Companies, Upcoming Demand, Revenue Trends & Business Growth By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Size – USD 9.40 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers.” — Emergen Research

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market. The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources. The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth.

The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, The general availability of the latest Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution, was announced by Veeam Software, the pioneer in backup solutions that provide Cloud Data Management. This latest offering would allow consumers and service providers to migrate more applications and data to Azure and to secure cloud services in Azure cost-effectively, efficiently, and securely. Moreover, the portable backup framework of Veeam allows full Cloud Mobility in a multi-cloud environment, with recovery, backup, and migration.

Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.

Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

The global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Reduction

Data Replication

Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hybrid

Private

Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Education

Government

Others

Target Audience of the Report:

Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

The global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

