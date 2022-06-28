Conductive Ink Market Latest Trend, Demand, Key drivers and Future Outlook 2022-2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Conductive Ink Market - Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a considerably rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global conductive ink market size reached significantly value in 2020 and is expected to register double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include growing concerns over rising carbon dioxide emissions have prompted government agencies to consider low-carbon alternatives. As a result, more investment prospects for solar photovoltaic systems have opened up, which is expected to boost overall product demand over the forecast period. Demand has risen as a result of increasing application areas such as in consumer electronics and rising need for cleaner energy. Conductive is likely to continue to replace bulky circuits and energy-intensive cables going ahead, and this is expected to support market growth to a significant extent.

Environmental restrictions implemented by governments in countries around the world to prompt industries to reduce amounts of heavy materials used in devices and to replace these with lightweight and advanced materials is a key factor expected to create positive impact on market growth. In addition, rising consumer demand for compact and lightweight electronics has resulted in increased demand for product miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry. More lightweight and miniature components are being developed in order to enhance functional characteristics, minimize material input, and reduce energy consumption. Conductive inks are efficient, inexpensive, and dependable, and are commonly used to improve performance and reduce the weight of electronic components and devices by replacing traditional wire and circuit arrangements. Efforts are ongoing to produce cheaper raw material forms such as carbon and graphene, which exhibit properties that are nearly identical to silver. Both private sector and government funded entities are working to expand the range of applications for conductive inks.

Major Companies in the Market Include: DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US)

North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global market in 2020. The United States is the world\'s second-largest automaker, which has resulted in high demand for conductive inks in the regional market. Growth of the market in the United States is driven by large consumer base of solar energy, high disposable income, mass manufacturing capacity, and availability of a wide variety of electronic products in the market. Growth of the North America conductive ink market has also supported to a significant extent due to presence of major global players and respective manufacturing facilities in countries in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Concerns regarding lack of essential medical devices and other life-saving equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is increasing, due to increasing cases of infections. There is urgent need to accelerate manufacturing of antibody tests, self-administered devices, and other important daily use accessories. Private production and manufacturing firms have registered decline in sales during the pandemic, and moreover, there is shortage of manual workforce, due to extended lockdowns in more than forty countries worldwide. However, lifting and/or relaxation of certain quarantine regulations is leading to rise in demand for various medical products, including Conductive Ink.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Silver Flakes

Carbon / Graphene

Silver Nanoparticles

Silver Nanowire

Silver Coated Copper Nanoparticles

Carbon Nanotube Inks

Copper Flakes

Copper Nanoparticles

Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Inks

Conductive Polymer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Photovoltaics

Membrane Switches

Displays

Automotive

Bio-sensors

RFID

Printed Circuit Boards

Thermal Heating

Others

Pharmaceutical Formulation

Food & Nutrition

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Conductive Ink market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

