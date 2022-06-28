Sourdough Market covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends
Sourdough Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourdough Market – Introduction
Bread existed much before than other foods and sourdough has been there for longer than most other breads. Sourdough bread is a tangy bread with an airy texture, unique flavors, and is made by the fermentation of dough using naturally occurring yeast and lactobacilli. As sourdough is leavened using natural yeast, it forms a crusty yet airy rich-flavored bread, and these characteristics set it apart from other loaves.
The sourdough market is likely to proliferate at a fast pace, owing to the shifting consumer preference for sourdough bread due to its numerous health benefits. Sourdough bread is increasingly gaining traction as its flavorful, keeps well, and is more nutritious than normal bread. As sourdough bread is easier to digest than the standard square-factory bread loaves, it is witnessing significant traction from consumers with wheat and yeast intolerances.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sourdough Market
The sourdough market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on sourdough market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the consumption of sourdough bread around the world is escalating the growth of sourdough market.
Sourdough can be defined as a natural leavening ingredient comprising of water and flour. The incidence of wild yeast and lactobacillus defuse the phytic acid making sourdough products simple to digest than the usual dough. Sourdough products are known to be healthier than other types of bread products.
Sourdough Market Scope and Market Size
The sourdough market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the sourdough market is segmented into type-I, type-II, and type-III.
On the basis of application, the sourdough market is segmented into food and beverages, pancakes, waffles, desserts, muffins, piecrust, breads, cookies, cakes, pizza, and others.
Sourdough Market Country Level Analysis
The sourdough market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the sourdough market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Europe dominates the sourdough market due to the being the largest country-level market. Furthermore, the occurrence of major key players will further boost the growth of the sourdough market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the sourdough market due to the shift in the lifestyle of the population. Moreover, the rise in the need for the chemical and preservative-free products in several countries is further anticipated to propel the growth of the sourdough market in the region in the coming years.
The country section of the sourdough market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
List of Key Players Mentioned in the Sourdough Market:
Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co. KG
PURATOS
Boudin Bakery
Truckee Sourdough Company
Alpha Baking Company
Josey Baker Bread
The Sourdough Company
Gluten-Free Sourdough Company
Sonoma
Pasta Fermentata
What are the Highlights of the Report?
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market and various factors driving, restraining, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation based on factors such as type, flavour, distribution channel, and geography, and lists the names of leading factors. Furthermore, the report highlights current trends prevalent in the market, significant industry developments, and other interesting insights into the market. To purchase this report, refer to the company website.
Report Coverage & Deliverables
PDF report & online dashboard will help you understand:
Competitive benchmarking
Historical data & forecasts
Company revenue shares
Regional opportunities
Latest trends & dynamics
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Introduction
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Taxonomy
Global Sourdough Market Analysis Scenario
3.1. Market Size and Forecast
3.1.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth
3.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity
3.2. Industry Supply Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Value Chain
3.2.2. Profitability Margins
Market Dynamics
4.1. Drivers
4.1.1. Supply Side
4.1.2. Demand Side
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunity
4.4. Market Trends
Frequently Asked Questions about This Report
What are the factors driving the sourdough market?
How big is the sourdough market?
What is the sourdough market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest sourdough market share?
Who are the key players in sourdough market?
