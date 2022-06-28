Chelating Agents Market to Reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2028 | Growing demand for chelating agents in water treatment
Increasing use of chelating agents in the pulp & paper industry is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chelating agents market is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chelating agents are substances that react with metal ions to form stable, water-soluble compounds called chelates. Thus, their physical and chemical behavior changes, like their reaction properties and solubility.
Chelating agents are extensively used in bleaching wood pulp and recycling fibers in pulp processing and paper production industries. With the emergence of e-commerce sector, there is a rapid increase in the demand for paper packaging, which in turn would stimulate the market demand. Further, chelating agents are used in household, institutional, and industrial cleaning applications for removing the deposits of metal oxides, salts, and hard water. The growth of urbanization and industrialization along with an increase in awareness about hygiene and cleanliness are causative to the market growth.
Chelating agents are the most effective means of treatment of heavy metal poisoning. Chelating agents have been found to reduce arsenic poisoning in small animals. These agents bind to arsenic molecules and prevents them from bonding with other molecules and enzymes within the animal/human body. At the same time upon interaction with chelating agents, arsenic is converted into a water-soluble form, which can be removed from the body through excretion.
Top Companies: BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, The Valero Energy Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, Kemira OYJ, Lanxess AG, and Tate & Lyle PLC among others.
Aminopolycarboxylates contributes to the largest market size accounting for more than 45% market share in 2020 and is projected to have a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period owing to the production of these synthetic chelating agents on an industrial scale to cater to the demand for a variety of applications. Aminopolycarboxylates are one of the most extensively used chelating agents. These agents form chelants with metal ions that are present in a wide range of domestic products and therefore are used as metal sequestrates in numerous industrial applications.
The demand for sodium gluconate is expected to experience above-average growth rate in the forecast period due to its widespread use in detergents, cosmetic products, and industrial applications.
In November 2020, the Care Chemicals business of BASF in North America will raise prices on Trilon® chelating agents by 10 percent effective January 1, 2019, or as contracts allow,. The chelating agents affected are EDTA, DTPA, and HEDTA.
Pulp & paper industry was leading the market with around 40% of the market share in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. Increase in demand for graphic and tissue papers is anticipated to supplement the growth of pulp & paper industry. Besides, these chemicals play a fundamental role and are considered as an integral part of the pulp & paper making process. These chelating agents not only improve the effectiveness of hydrosulfite and hydrogen peroxide bleaches, but also reduces the downtimes and cost of bleaching.
The Asia Pacific region accounted for more than 35% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to continuous innovations and developments in the textile, and pulp & paper industries in this region.
Developing nations of APAC region including China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea, are anticipated to display remarkable improvements in the water treatment, cleaning, and detergents application sectors due to the rising population along with an increase in awareness.
Segments covered in the report:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Sodium Gluconate
Organphosphonate
Aminopolycarboxylate
Others
Disposability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Bio-Degradable
Non-Bio-Degradable
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Washing Powder & Detergents
Water Treatment
Household Cleaners
Industrial & Institutional Cleaners
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
