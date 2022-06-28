Comfort First Products Launches a Patented Line of HVAC Filtration Products to Keep Workplaces COVID-Protected
EINPresswire.com/ -- The new line of Comfort First HVAC products is a great addition to commercial HVAC systems to maximize their efficiency and keep the workplace clean, pathogen-free, and safe for employees.
Comfort First Products, a trusted name in the HVAC industry, recently introduced a unique, patented line of HVAC filtration products designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of HVAC systems at workplaces. As businesses emerge from the pandemic and request their employees to return to work, these products can help ensure a safe, healthy, and productive environment for employees. These products improve indoor air quality and reduce the risk of spreading disease-causing airborne particles, including COVID-19 and its subsequent variants, through HVAC systems.
When asked about the launch, a company representative said, “We are proud to develop HVAC products business can finally rely on for ensuring a safe, productive, and healthy environment for employees. We understand that traditional HVAC systems may not be effective at keeping all pathogens away from the workplace and may further spread it since their primary job is to circulate air for improved ventilation. Our products reduce draft problems and ensure that HVAC systems deliver clean, pathogen-reduced air for breathing.”
Comfort First Products’ Cadillac product is the Comfort First Filtered Diffuser, otherwise known as Commercial Filtered 4-Way Air Diffuser. It’s a powder-coated steel diffuser that offers customizable 4-way airflow to save employees from freezing or burning up from their overhead commercial air vents. It also features MERV-12 filters over each of the 4 adjustable louver discharge points, which can trap viruses, bacteria, and other harmful particles as small as .03 microns in size at a 40.6% efficiency level at 150 fpm. What’s more, you can upgrade the filters to MERV-14 filters for enhanced filtration. All these filters are adjustable and last between 3 and 6 months, depending on the ductwork’s condition.
Other commercial air vent filtration products by Comfort First Products include Control-A-Flow Draft Eliminator, which comes with or without an antimicrobial filter. It is an air deflector or diverter that redirects air in 4 directions, preventing air from blowing down directly onto the occupants sitting below. The filters are treated with the Dow Corning Aegis antimicrobial product and can reduce microorganisms.
Comfort First Products’ Breathe Easy system filters both supply and return air. It comes with the same antimicrobial filters as Control-A-Flow. If someone sneezes or coughs and releases infected droplets into the air, the system prevents the infected particles from going back into the commercial air vent, reducing the risk of further spread through the HVAC system.
About Comfort First Products:- Comfort First Products has been in the HVAC industry since 1995. They strive to provide business owners with various HVAC products that enhance their employee's and customers’ health, comfort, and safety with their unique patented product line. You can get more information on their products by visiting their website at www.ComfortFirstProducts.com and shop from their line of products, which addresses indoor air quality and personal comfort.
Jan Northcutt
714-550-4971
sales@comfortfirstproducts.com
www.ComfortFirstProducts.com
Jan Northcutt
Comfort First Products, a trusted name in the HVAC industry, recently introduced a unique, patented line of HVAC filtration products designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of HVAC systems at workplaces. As businesses emerge from the pandemic and request their employees to return to work, these products can help ensure a safe, healthy, and productive environment for employees. These products improve indoor air quality and reduce the risk of spreading disease-causing airborne particles, including COVID-19 and its subsequent variants, through HVAC systems.
When asked about the launch, a company representative said, “We are proud to develop HVAC products business can finally rely on for ensuring a safe, productive, and healthy environment for employees. We understand that traditional HVAC systems may not be effective at keeping all pathogens away from the workplace and may further spread it since their primary job is to circulate air for improved ventilation. Our products reduce draft problems and ensure that HVAC systems deliver clean, pathogen-reduced air for breathing.”
Comfort First Products’ Cadillac product is the Comfort First Filtered Diffuser, otherwise known as Commercial Filtered 4-Way Air Diffuser. It’s a powder-coated steel diffuser that offers customizable 4-way airflow to save employees from freezing or burning up from their overhead commercial air vents. It also features MERV-12 filters over each of the 4 adjustable louver discharge points, which can trap viruses, bacteria, and other harmful particles as small as .03 microns in size at a 40.6% efficiency level at 150 fpm. What’s more, you can upgrade the filters to MERV-14 filters for enhanced filtration. All these filters are adjustable and last between 3 and 6 months, depending on the ductwork’s condition.
Other commercial air vent filtration products by Comfort First Products include Control-A-Flow Draft Eliminator, which comes with or without an antimicrobial filter. It is an air deflector or diverter that redirects air in 4 directions, preventing air from blowing down directly onto the occupants sitting below. The filters are treated with the Dow Corning Aegis antimicrobial product and can reduce microorganisms.
Comfort First Products’ Breathe Easy system filters both supply and return air. It comes with the same antimicrobial filters as Control-A-Flow. If someone sneezes or coughs and releases infected droplets into the air, the system prevents the infected particles from going back into the commercial air vent, reducing the risk of further spread through the HVAC system.
About Comfort First Products:- Comfort First Products has been in the HVAC industry since 1995. They strive to provide business owners with various HVAC products that enhance their employee's and customers’ health, comfort, and safety with their unique patented product line. You can get more information on their products by visiting their website at www.ComfortFirstProducts.com and shop from their line of products, which addresses indoor air quality and personal comfort.
Jan Northcutt
714-550-4971
sales@comfortfirstproducts.com
www.ComfortFirstProducts.com
Jan Northcutt
Comfort First Products
+1 714-550-4971
jn@comfortfirstproducts.com