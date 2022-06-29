Yellowbird Dental Offers Dental Implants in Edmonton, AB
Yellowbird Dental offers dental implants in Edmonton, AB. We provide the best solution for replacing missing teeth and restoring oral health. Visit us.EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowbird Dental is pleased to announce that they offer dental implants in Edmonton, AB. Missing teeth can create significant problems for individuals, including issues with eating, speaking, and oral health. Dental implants offer an effective solution to replace missing teeth.
The dental team at Yellowbird Dental evaluates each patient’s oral health to determine if they qualify for dental implants in Edmonton, AB. After approving treatment, patients will receive a titanium root anchored into the jawbone. The dentist places a temporary crown to protect the area during the healing process. After it heals, the dentist will install a permanent crown that looks and acts like the patient’s natural tooth.
Dental implants from Yellowbird Dental are the ideal solution to replace missing teeth and restore dental health and function. Patients can enjoy eating, smiling, and speaking clearly without worrying about dentures that may slip or other tooth replacement solutions that make oral hygiene challenging. Dental implants can also anchor dentures to replace more missing teeth.
Anyone interested in learning about dental implant procedures in Edmonton, AB can find out more by visiting the Yellowbird Dental website or calling 1-587-855-7068.
About Yellowbird Dental: Yellowbird Dental is a full-service dental office, that provides general, restorative, and cosmetic care to patients of all ages. Their qualified dental team creates personalized care plans to give every patient a healthy smile for a lifetime. They educate their patients to ensure they take excellent care of their teeth between visits.
Company: Yellowbird Dental
Address: 829 Saddleback Road
City: Edmonton
Province: Alberta
Country: Canada
Postal Code: T6J 5R4
Telephone number: 1-587-855-7068
Email address: smile@yellowbirddental.ca
