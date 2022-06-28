CAMS Driver Jack Leese’s Season Gets Off to a Great Start Despite Initial Bump in the Road
Jack Leese, igroup’s CAMS driver has moved to the RLM Bikesports Championship, consisting of 14 rounds spread across 6 race weekends.
Jack’s initial excitement at driving a Radical turned to dismay during the first double-header weekend at Donington when his gear box failed. Despite qualifying a respectable 4th in his first twenty-minute qualifying session, Jack was forced to retire early and watch the rest of the racing from home.
However, all was redeemed during the next weekend of racing at Oulton Park when he managed to finish 4th in Round 3 and an impressive 2nd in Round 4, gaining his first podium of the season.
Jack has been working hard in between racing assisting on digital marketing for igroup and making use of the latest strategies learnt from his degree.
The next rounds of the championship are at Brands Hatch on the 2nd July and 3rd July when Jack hopes to build on his impressive start to the season.
