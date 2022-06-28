France next on the map for adtech vendor Adnami following the signing of new partnerships with Ad4Good and TF1
EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a busy start to the year for adtech vendor, Adnami, which today announces new partnerships in France as part of its ongoing expansion across Europe. Recently, the company signed new partnerships with ad network Ad4Good and television channel TF1, including flagship title TF1info.fr.
Over the past year, Adnami has seen growing demand for high impact solutions from international markets and the company has been expanding rapidly. The two new partnerships, alongside the recent recruitment of the local Business Development Director, Laurent Meuzard, will enable French advertisers to promote themselves via new, attention-grabbing premium formats programmatically. Across Europe, Adnami already works with well-known media agencies such as Havas, Publicis, Dentsu, GroupM and more.
“France is a fantastic market for us. The region holds over 60 million users and plenty of premium advertisers, sales houses and publishers - including Ad4Good and TF1. These new collaborations will give us a strong foundation. I’m really excited about the future for Adnami in France,” says Laurent Meuzard, Business Development Director France at Adnami.
“We’re very excited to partner up with Adnami. Through its formats, we are enabling our advertisers to get more creative – resulting in higher attention from the audience whilst still delivering a great ad experience for our users. A clear win-win for all!” says Olivier Lebeau, Commercial Director at TF1PUB.
Adnami is also partnering up with sales house Ad4good. The company offers a sustainable approach to advertising: Each time an ad (including high impact ads) labeled “Ad4Good” is seen, it commits to donating 50% of the profits generated by the ad to charity.
“Our cooperation with Ad4Good is not just an exciting partnership from a business standpoint, it also supports our goals of supporting a more sustainable advertising industry from all angles,” says Carl Soderblom, COO at Adnami.
For more information: carl@adnami.io
Website: www.adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnami’s templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns. The company launched in 2017, and work today with a diverse range of clients across Europe, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Red Bull.
Julia Linehan
Julia Linehan
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
