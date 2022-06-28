Press Release: Weekly Situational Report (19th June to 26th June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, June 28 - The Ministry of Health confirmed 129 positive cases in its latest seven day rolling average report on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa from 2pm on June 19th to 2pm on June 26th, 2022. The total cases (community and border) now stand at 14,901. Currently, there are no patients in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Moto’otua hospital.

COVID-19 Related Deaths

This seven day rolling average report registered one (1) new COVID-19 related death, taking the total number of deaths to 29. The deceased is a one (1) year old female with no medical conditions and who was not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

The public is kindly reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home and isolate if one feels unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

Vaccination roll out continues at Moto’otua and all district hospitals in the country. All those who have not done or completed their vaccinations, or a booster dose, are encouraged to do so. Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of COVID 19.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 19th to 2:00pm June 26th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.

This seven day rolling average report presents important data analyzed by the Ministry on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa. The report also includes trends of positive cases since the first community case was confirmed and confirmed the current rates of our national vaccinations. The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for information of the public.

