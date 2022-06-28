Address by Prime Minister on the opening of IHRA Plenary

SWEDEN, June 28 - The plenary session with the Heads of Delegations was opened by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

– We must remain steadfast in our national and international efforts to counter incitement to violence, hatred and ignorance, which is increasingly undermining peace and democracy, said Magdalena Andersson.

– Holocaust denial and distortion is gaining traction. We cannot allow this to happen, she continued.

