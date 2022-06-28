Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,587 in the last 365 days.

Address by Prime Minister on the opening of IHRA Plenary

SWEDEN, June 28 - The plenary session with the Heads of Delegations was opened by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

– We must remain steadfast in our national and international efforts to counter incitement to violence, hatred and ignorance, which is increasingly undermining peace and democracy, said Magdalena Andersson.

– Holocaust denial and distortion is gaining traction. We cannot allow this to happen, she continued.

Watch the entire address here.

You just read:

Address by Prime Minister on the opening of IHRA Plenary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.