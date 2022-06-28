New Parliamentary Secretary to deliver for the Tamar Estuary

28 June 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier



The Tasmanian Government has a plan for kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary to be an inspiring destination and one that is accessible to the local community while celebrated for its internationally recognised environmental values.

That’s why through the Launceston City Deal, the Tasmanian Government has worked closely with the Australian Government and Local Government to deliver important initiatives under the $140.7 million River Health Action Plan and has worked with the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce to develop a draft 10-year vision for the Tamar Estuary.

With that draft vision nearing finalisation, and given the new Australian Government’s commitment of $8 million for wetlands, I’m pleased to announce that I have appointed the Member for Windermere, Nick Duigan, as the new Parliamentary Secretary for Tamar Estuary.

Nick will be the Parliamentary Secretary reporting to the Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing, Guy Barnett, and brings a deep knowledge and understanding of what makes kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary so important and unique.

It’s on the record that the Tamar Estuary is one of the reasons that Nick put his hand up to stand as a Member of Parliament in the first place. His passion, commitment and drive to make improvements for his local community and the Estuary’s many stakeholders will put him in good stead to support and advise Minister Barnett as we deliver our plans and commitments.

A key part of this will be delivering the $140.7 million River Health Action Plan which is designed to improve the long-term health of the Tamar Estuary. The Plan improves catchment management through actions such as reducing livestock access to the waterways, and upgrades to Launceston’s combined stormwater and sewerage system. These initiatives are progressing well;

The $11.5 million catchment management program is well underway and has already delivered improved catchment management actions across grazing, dairy, and urban areas in the estuary’s catchments;

The $129.2 million upgrade to Launceston’s combined stormwater and sewerage system is designed to improve the health of the estuary by reducing untreated overflows from the system. TasWater, as the infrastructure owner, is responsible for delivering this project and are currently finalising system designs which will then move into implementation later in 2022.

The Tasmanian Government is also developing a site-specific dredging program and has commenced the environmental approvals process.

All this work will be overseen and supported through a governance model which will be responsible for managing the Tamar Estuary and associated development opportunities.

Advice on the preferred model is currently being developed after consultation with members of the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce occurred last year. The Tasmanian Government expects to consider options for a preferred model in coming months.

