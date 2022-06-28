Investing in regional Tasmania to get more people active

28 June 2022

Nic Street, Minister for Sport and Recreation



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is working hard to get more young Tasmanians moving and into sport by investing significantly into grassroots and community-based sport and recreation initiatives.

As part of the 2022-23 State Budget, we’re investing $500,000 to construct a new St Helens Pump Track to deliver a high-quality, fit-for-purpose asphalt surfaced pump track in St Helens.

$100,000 has already been provided in 2021-22 and a further $400,000 will be allocated in 2022-23.

The pump track will be suitable for all users including bikes, scooters, BMX bikes, skateboards and for all-abilities users from beginners to experienced riders.

One of the key design criteria will be to ensure the site is fully accessible by everyone.

The Break O’Day Council is currently in the design stage with final design and approvals expected to be undertaken in the coming months.

Council will also undertake community and stakeholder consultation to determine the preferred location of the Pump Track.

Construction on the new Track is expected to commence early 2023 with the project expected to be completed by October 2023.

Our Government recognises that sport and recreation is the lifeblood of communities across Tasmania and our continued investment will provide more exciting opportunities for all Tasmanians to participate in sport, and lead active and healthy lifestyles.

More Media Releases from Nic Street

More Media Releases from the Minister for Sport and Recreation