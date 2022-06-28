Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,584 in the last 365 days.

Investing in regional Tasmania to get more people active



28 June 2022

Nic Street, Minister for Sport and Recreation

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is working hard to get more young Tasmanians moving and into sport by investing significantly into grassroots and community-based sport and recreation initiatives.

As part of the 2022-23 State Budget, we’re investing $500,000 to construct a new St Helens Pump Track to deliver a high-quality, fit-for-purpose asphalt surfaced pump track in St Helens.

$100,000 has already been provided in 2021-22 and a further $400,000 will be allocated in 2022-23.
The pump track will be suitable for all users including bikes, scooters, BMX bikes, skateboards and for all-abilities users from beginners to experienced riders.

One of the key design criteria will be to ensure the site is fully accessible by everyone.

The Break O’Day Council is currently in the design stage with final design and approvals expected to be undertaken in the coming months.

Council will also undertake community and stakeholder consultation to determine the preferred location of the Pump Track.

Construction on the new Track is expected to commence early 2023 with the project expected to be completed by October 2023.

Our Government recognises that sport and recreation is the lifeblood of communities across Tasmania and our continued investment will provide more exciting opportunities for all Tasmanians to participate in sport, and lead active and healthy lifestyles.

More Media Releases from Nic Street

More Media Releases from the Minister for Sport and Recreation

You just read:

Investing in regional Tasmania to get more people active

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.