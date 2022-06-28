Food Service Equipment Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Food Service Equipment Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Food Service Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”,The global food service equipment market size reached a value of US$ 34.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Food service equipment refer to the utensils, tools, crockery, cutlery, etc., that aid in storing, preparing, and serving food. They are widely available in various types depending on food service areas, such as storage racks, weighing scales, measuring cups, spoons, trolleys, etc., that are utilized for food storage purposes. Meanwhile, fryers, wet grinders, modular gas, molding machines, etc., are used to prepare and cook food items. Food service equipment find extensive applications in hotels, restaurants, catering establishments, pubs, etc., across countries.

Food Service Equipment Market Trends:

The escalating consumption of fast food, owing to the changing dietary patterns, growing urbanization, inflating income levels, and busy consumer schedules, is among the primary factors driving the food service equipment market. Besides this, the introduction of healthy meals by commercial food establishments, including cafes and restaurants, for improving food safety and the rising health consciousness among individuals are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of strict regulations by the government bodies to control and maintain food standards is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the elevating popularity of food tourism and luxury hotels is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of smart tools that aid in cutting down wastage, maintaining traceability, and minimizing costs is expected to bolster the food equipment market in the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AB Electrolux, Ali group s.r.l. a socio unico, Alto-Shaam Inc., Cambro Manufacturing, Comstock-Castle Stove Co. Inc, Dover Corporation, Duke Manufacturing, Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corporation and Welbilt.

The report has segmented the market on product type, distribution channel and end use.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cooking Equipment

Storage and Handling Equipment

Warewashing Equipment

Food and Beverage Preparation Equipment

Serving Equipment

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use:

Full-service Restaurants and Hotels

Quick-service Restaurants and Pubs

Catering

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

