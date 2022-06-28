Global Nutritional Analysis Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nutritional analysis market size is expected to grow from $4.93 billion in 2021 to $5.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global nutritional analysis market size is expected to reach $7.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.94%. The increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food is expected to propel the nutritional analysis market growth.

The nutritional analysis market consists of sales of nutritional analysis products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to determine the nutritional content of foods and food products. Nutritional analysis is used to analyze the nutritional content present in the food products and understand the chemical composition, processing, quality control and contamination of food. The nutritional information includes a range of information such as calories, vitamins and minerals, thus allowing consumers to make informed purchases.

Global Nutritional Analysis Market Trends

Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the nutritional analysis market. Stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing equipment and platforms which enable better tracking and analysis of nutritional content.

Global Nutritional Analysis Market Segments

By Parameter: Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Fat Profile, Sugar Profile, Calories, Cholesterol, Moisture, Others

By Product Type: Beverages, Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments, Dairy and Desserts, Fruits and Vegetables, Edible Fats and Oils, Baby Foods, Others

By Objective: New Product Development, Product Labeling, Regulatory Compliance

By Geography: The global nutritional analysis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nutritional analysis global market overviews, nutritional analysis global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global nutritional analysis market, nutritional analysis global market share, nutritional analysis global market segments and geographies, nutritional analysis industry trends, nutritional analysis market players, nutritional analysis market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AsureQuality services, TÜV NORD GROUP, Dairy Technical Services Limited, QIAGEN, Covance., AWTA Ltd, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Food Lab, Inc., NutriData, MenuSano, Nutritional Information Solutions, Nettnutrition, Food Consulting Company, Gujarat Laboratories and Opal Research and Analytical Services

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

