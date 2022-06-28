Global Autonomous Trains Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous trains market size is expected to grow from $8.43 billion in 2021 to $9.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The autonomous train market size is expected to grow to $12.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The increased need for a safe, efficient, cheap, fast, and reliable mode of transportation is contributing to the autonomous trains industry growth.

The market for autonomous trains consists of sales of autonomous trains, which are automatic train protection (ATP) system enabled, which helps the train to automatically stop at signals with speed control. The trains are designed with high-powered cameras, the latest sensors, GPS data, and onboard computer systems. The data is collected from sensors and monitored at control rooms which enable the autonomous system to make an informed decision. Autonomous trains can run more frequently and achieve higher speeds, enabling managers to increase the number of trains in operation on a route instead of having to go to the significant expense of building new tracks. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the automatic trains by the sales of these products.

Global Autonomous Trains Market Trends

LiDAR and Artificial intelligence are increasingly being used in autonomous trains to improve the performance of the trains. LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system measures the speed of moving trains and captures irregularities of the track and evaluates the rail track quality. It uses two pairs of lenses to capture speed signals from both rails individually. The track speed, curvature, and lateral and vertical geometry variations on each side are determined. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to improve the performance of automated metro lines by enabling predictive maintenance which helps to reduce the incidents and assist operators to recover from incidents more quickly.

Global Autonomous Trains Market Segments

By Train Type: Suburban Trains, Tram, Monorail, Subway/Metro, Long Distance Trains

By Technology: Automatic Train Control (ATC), Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC), European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), Positive Train Control (PTC)

By Grade of Automation: GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4

By Application: Passenger Train, Freight, Mining

By Geography: The global autonomous trains market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous trains global market overviews, autonomous trains market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous trains market, autonomous trains global market share, autonomous trains market segments and geographies, autonomous trains market players, autonomous trains global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous trains market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alstom S.A, ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, Hitachi Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Ansaldo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

