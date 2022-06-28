Isobutanol Market Size, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2029 | Increasing Consumption of Product by Food Processing Sector to Aid Growth

Companies covered in isobutanol market are BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo, Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC, Sahara PCC, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INEOS and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global isobutanol market size is expected to showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years due to increasing demand for biosynthesized one. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Isobutanol Market, 2022-2029".

Isobutanol is an organic compound that is primarily used for organic solvents either directly or as esters. It can be obtained by carbonylation of propylene in a laboratory or can be synthesized by using equally and other organisms. The developing chemical industry and increasing demand for the product are propelling the market growth.

In the global market, the chemical industry is the second largest manufacturing industry in Japan. In recent years, the Japanese chemical industry was the fourth-largest industry globally following China, the United States, and Germany. Furthermore, The Japanese chemical industry is dominated by a group of major corporations and tech giants. The chemical industry is the backbone of Japan’s economy.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/isobutanol-market-104544

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market:

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Gevo

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

Sahara PCC

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INEOS

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo, Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC, Sahara PCC, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INEOS Isobutanol Market Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Demand from Healthcare Industry to Encourage Growth

The pandemic affected various enterprises across the globe. Similarly, there was a substantial effect on the isobutanol market due to lockdown. The production process of the compound was halted several times on the basis of government directives in the locality. In spite of this, a substantial sale was experienced by the industry due to demand for jet fuels for the defense and military. With the decline in the number of infections every day, it is anticipated that the military and various industries associated with the product shall reopen for business to augment growth. Moreover, there was substantial demand from the healthcare industry for the production of antibiotics and vitamins which were significantly required for post COVID-19 recuperation.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/isobutanol-market-104544

Market Segmentation

Based on type

synthetic

bio-based

By application

oil & gas

solvents & coatings

chemical intermediates

Based on geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

What Does the Report Contain?

The report has details on all the latest technology available in the market. The technological advancements made in the industry has been highlighted and the potential opportunities associated with that. The report establishes the challenges of the market and advices various solution to them. It also mentions the growth stimulating factors, the restraints, consumption pattern, distribution channels, and all other vital information associated with the market.

Driving Factor

Increasing Consumption of Products by Food Processing Sector to Aid Growth

The increasing demand for the compound to produce isobutyl acetate is facilitating the isobutanol market growth. The market is experiencing a growing demand for the compound due to its increasing adoption in the food processing industry and lacquer. The growing consumption of processed food across the world for increasing the shelf life as well as time constraints is offering substantial growth for the market.

In addition to this, the synthetic variant is used in renewable jet fuels which produce a low carbon footprint and burns efficiently. The rising concerns for environmental and toxicity are expected to take this market to the next level.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/isobutanol-market-104544

Regional Insights

Widespread Demand in Asia Pacific Owing to Rapid Industrialization

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest isobutanol market share in the forthcoming years. This is due to the rapid industrialization in the region. Moreover, the rising number of petrochemical, chemical, and oil and gas industries in the region is facilitating the growth of the product. These industries are also rapidly expanding and increasing their production capacity.

North America is projected to showcase substantial growth in the upcoming years. This is due to the large consumer waste of petrochemical and chemical industries in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Focus on Expansion to Facilitate Business Growth

The fragmented structure of companies in the market results in only a few prominent players. These players are focus on business expansion at the regional and global levels. Some of them are investing in advancements in production technology to increase the production efficiency of isobutanol. Product launches, expansion, acquisition, partnership, technological advancement, and others are the key trends of the market. The growing demand from end-use industries for more amount of the compound is an excellent opportunity for the new entrants of the market to make their mark in this industry. The effect of the pandemic has in this way promoted this market rather than making losses.

Key Industry Development:

August 2020: Praj Industries Ltd and Gevo declared a partnership to provide low carbon, durable, low particulate sustainable aviation fuel. Gevo is contributing its technology to Praj to facilitate the production of renewable isobutanol from 1G and 2G feedstock.

Get Your Customized Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/isobutanol-market-104544

Read Related Insights:

Metal Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Metal Type (Ferrous Metal, Non-Ferrous Metal), By Production Method (Mechanical Method, Chemical Method, Physical Method), By Compaction Technique (Hot Compaction, Cold Compaction), By End-User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Manufacturing, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters & Stabilizers, Anti-foaming Agents, Biocides & Disinfectants, Others), By End-Use Industry (Municipal, Oil & gas, Mining, Power, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Industrial Insulation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fiberglass, Rockwool, Calcium silicate, Plastic foams, Others), By Form (Pipe Insulation, Board & Blanket, Others), By End-Use Industry (Power Genaration, Refinery, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Fire Protection, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com