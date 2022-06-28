Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 49% Through 2026

Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Computer Vision In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the computer vision in healthcare market size is expected to grow to $5.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.92%. The adoption of the AI-based technologies in healthcare is driving the computer vision in healthcare market growth.

The computer vision in healthcare market consists of sales of computer vision technology solutions in healthcare by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used in surgery and therapies to treat various diseases. The computer vision uses algorithms for processing images to make most accurate diagnosis in lesser time compared to a physician. The computer system in healthcare helps to transfer the complicated tasks and the time consumed for the task to machines which provides the physician to focus on better patient care.

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Trends

According to the computer vision in healthcare market overview, new technologically advanced product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the computer vision in healthcare sector are focused on developing AI-based technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in July 2020, IBM launched Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology in computer vision which is one of the AI-based technologies. This new NLP technology helps in chatbots, spam detection, text summarization, virtual agents, and machine translation in computer vision.

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Segments

The global computer vision in healthcare market is segmented:

By Product: Software, Hardware, Network, Memory

By Application: Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Surgeries, Clinical Trials, Patient Management and Research

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Diagnostic Centres

By Geography: The global computer vision in healthcare market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 provides computer vision in healthcare market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global computer vision in healthcare market, computer vision in healthcare market share, computer vision in healthcare market segments and geographies, computer vision in healthcare market players, computer vision in healthcare market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Basler AG, AiCure, iCAD Inc, Xilinx Inc, Arterys, Comofi Medtech Pvt Ltd, SenseTime, Maxicareb Healthcare Corporation, Thunderpod Inc., and Alphabet.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

