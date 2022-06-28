Aluminium Market 2022 - Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Price and Research Report 2027

Aluminium Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Aluminium Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027",The global aluminium market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2027.

Aluminium (Al) refers to a silver-white metallic chemical element that is malleable, durable, strong, lightweight, flexible, resistant to corrosion and oxidation, etc. It has excellent thermal as well as electrical conductivity and high reflectivity. In line with this, aluminium forms compounds with other chemical elements easily, thereby making it popular for use in various applications. It is extensively utilized in foils, electronic components, cans, airplane parts, kitchen utensils, window frames, etc.

Aluminium Market Trends:

The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks, on account of the expanding working population with busy schedules and hectic lifestyle, is primarily driving the aluminium market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of AI in several industries, such as packaging, construction, automotive, food and beverage (F&B), etc., is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the increasing sales of personal care items are propelling the need for aluminium that aids in packing and protecting cosmetic products from contamination during shipping and storage. This, in turn, is catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the growing utilization of this element in the production of medications, including capsules, creams, lotions, liquid, powders, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, government bodies across countries are also implementing numerous stringent regulations to limit the usage of plastics, owing to the rising consumer environmental concerns, which is projected to fuel the aluminium market in the coming years.

Aluminium Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Century Aluminium Company, China Hongqiao Group Limited, East Hope Group, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminium, Norsk Hydro ASA, Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries Limited), Rio Tinto Ltd. and Vedanta limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on series, processing method and end use industry.

Breakup by Series:

Series 1

Series 2

Series 3

Series 4

Series 5

Series 6

Series 7

Series 8

Breakup by Processing Method:

Flat Rolled

Castings

Extrusions

Forgings

Pigments and Powder

Rod and Bar

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transport

Building and Construction

Electrical Engineering

Consumer Goods

Foil and Packaging

Machinery and Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

